Photos: Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan

US House speaker is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in a quarter of a century.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei. [Taiwan Presidential Office via AFP]
Published On 3 Aug 2022

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has visited Taiwan, despite warnings of severe consequences from China which claims the self-ruling island as its own.

Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Beijing has made clear that it regards her presence in Taiwan as a major provocation, setting the region on edge.

China’s military said it was on “high alert” and would “launch a series of targeted military actions in response” to the visit.

Taiwan said the trip displayed “rock solid” support from Washington.

Pro-China demonstrators take part in a protest against US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Pro-Taiwan demonstrators hold signs during a gathering in support of Pelosi's visit. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Pelosi poses for a group photo with Taiwanese officials as she arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport. [Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via EPA]
Visiting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waves to journalists during her arrival at the Parliament in Taipei, Taiwan.
'Our delegation's visit to Taiwan honours America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy,' Pelosi said. [Sam Yeh/AFP]
Pelosi visited the parliament in Taipei and described the island as one of the freest societies in the world. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
In response to the visit, China announced 'targeted military operations' and live-fire drills around Taiwan. [Taiwan Presidential Office via AP]
Tsai criticised the drills as 'unnecessary' and thanked the US congressional delegation for its visit under 'such challenging circumstances'. [Taiwan Presidential Office via AP]
Nancy Pelosi (C) arrives at the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in New Taipei City
Nancy Pelosi arrives at the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in New Taipei City. [Sam Yeh/AFP]