In Pictures
Photos: Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan
US House speaker is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in a quarter of a century.
Published On 3 Aug 2022
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has visited Taiwan, despite warnings of severe consequences from China which claims the self-ruling island as its own.
Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Beijing has made clear that it regards her presence in Taiwan as a major provocation, setting the region on edge.
China’s military said it was on “high alert” and would “launch a series of targeted military actions in response” to the visit.
Taiwan said the trip displayed “rock solid” support from Washington.
Advertisement
Advertisement