In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Curtain closes on Paralympics as China and Ukraine star

Ukraine’s athletes came a remarkable second in the medals table, with China topping the count with 61 medals in all.

Flagbearer Ukraine's Vitalii Lukianenko (R) takes part in the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing
Ukraine's flag bearer Vitalii Lukianenko, centre right, takes part in the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China. [Wang Zhao/AFP]
Published On 13 Mar 2022

Beijing’s winter Paralympic Games has closed following a ban on Russian and Belarusian competitors – and after stellar performances from athletes from host nation China and from war-torn Ukraine.

At the “Bird’s Nest” stadium in the capital on Sunday, China handed the Paralympics flag to Italy’s Milano Cortina, which is gearing up to stage the games in four years.

Beijing is the first city to host both the summer and winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, and there are hopes this year’s event will leave a legacy of better accessibility and rights for 85 million Chinese with disabilities.

Controversy concerning whether athletes from Russia and ally Belarus should be allowed to compete overshadowed the lead-up to the games.

The International Olympic Committee (IPC) had urged sporting federations across the world to exclude athletes from those nations.

The IPC initially said it would allow them to compete as neutrals, but after threats of boycotts from other competitors and tensions rising in the athletes’ village, organisers banned them.

After an arduous journey to the Chinese capital, Ukraine’s athletes came a remarkable second to China at the medals table after their best performance in a winter Paralympics.

One athlete learned her soldier father had been taken prisoner by Russian troops during the games while another won a gold medal after discovering her home in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv had been bombed.

The team, which dominated in biathlon and cross-country skiing, claimed 11 gold medals and 29 podium finishes, four more medals than the country’s previous best at Turin in 2006.

The squad took their final gold in the open cross-country relay on Sunday, ahead of France and Norway.

Ukrainian team veteran Vitalii Lukianenko, 43, who won double gold and a silver in the biathlon, carried the Ukrainian flag at the closing ceremony.

China emerged as a force to be reckoned with, topping the medal count ahead of Ukraine, Canada, France and the United States, with 18 golds and 61 medals in all.

China made its debut at the Paralympics in 2002 but recorded its first medal only four years ago, a gold in wheelchair curling at Pyeongchang in South Korea.

More than 560 athletes from 46 nations competed at the games and there was a blitz of medals on the last day of competition.

Athletes attend the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games
Athletes attend the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 winter Paralympics. [Wang Zhao/AFP]
Advertisement
Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games
Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the games. [Wang Zhao/AFP]
This handout photo taken and received from the OIS/IOC on March 13, 2022 shows a drummer performing in front of the Paralympic symbol "The Three Agitos" during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games
A drummer performs in front of the Paralympics symbol during the closing ceremony. [Handout: Joe Toth/OIS/IOC via AFP]
This handout photo taken and received from the OIS/IOC on March 13, 2022 shows performers taking part in the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games
Beijing is the first city to host both the summer and winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. [Handout: Chloe Knott/OIS/IOC via AFP]
This handout photo taken and received from the OIS/IOC on March 13, 2022 shows Cai Qi, president of the Beijing Organising Committee, speaking during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games
Cai Qi, president of the Beijing Organising Committee, speaks during the closing ceremony. [Handout: Joe Toth/OIS/IOC via AFP]
Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at the National Stadiu
Controversy over whether athletes from Russia and ally Belarus should be allowed to compete overshadowed the lead-up to the games. [Wang Zhao/AFP]
Advertisement
This handout photo taken and received from the OIS/IOC on March 13, 2022 shows the Paralympic flag (L) next to China's flag during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games
The Paralympics flag flies next to China's flag during the closing ceremony. [Handout: Joe Toth/OIS/IOC via AFP]
This handout photo taken and received from the OIS/IOC on March 13, 2022 shows flagbearers waving their national flags during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games
Flag bearers wave their national flags during the closing ceremony for the games, where athletes from 46 nations competed. [Handout: Bob Martin/OIS/IOC via AFP]