In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Photos: Messi’s Argentina defeat Netherlands in shootout

Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties.

Argentina's Lionel Messi
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with his teammates after Nahuel Molina scored their side's first goal [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Published On 9 Dec 2022

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez saved penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis before Lautaro Martinez scored the winning spot kick to secure them a 4-3 shootout win over the Netherlands on Friday after their World Cup quarter-final finished 2-2 after 120 minutes.

In a scrappy half-hour of extra time with the scores level, Enzo Fernandez rattled the post in the closing seconds while Martinez and German Pezzella also had efforts blocked or parried away as Argentina desperately pushed for a winner.

The Netherlands had rarely troubled Argentina during the match before substitute Wout Weghorst’s header in the 83rd minute sparked them into life and he rolled the ball past Martinez deep into stoppage time to send the game into extra time.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi had superbly set up Nahuel Molina for their first-half opener, threading a sublime pass through the Dutch defence, before coolly slotting in a penalty in the 73rd minute after Denzel Dumfries fouled Marcos Acuna.

Argentina will next face Croatia, who beat Brazil on penalties earlier, on Tuesday for a place in the final.

Netherlands v Argentina
Netherlands fans, holding a replica of the World Cup trophy, pose for a picture inside the Lusail Stadium before the match. [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]
Advertisement
Argentina fans inside the stadium before the match
The overwhelming Argentina-supporting contingent filled the Lusail Stadium. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Netherlands v Argentina taking to the pitch
Fans surround the stadium entrance to photograph Argentina and Netherlands players as they walk onto the field before the match. [Peter Cziborra/Reuters]
Argentina's Lionel Messi,
Argentina's Lionel Messi, centre, is chased by Memphis Depay of the Netherlands, right, and Cody Gakpo. [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
Argentina's Nahuel Molina celebrates scoring their first goa
Argentina's Nahuel Molina celebrates scoring their first goal with Julian Alvarez. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Supporters at fan zones in Doha
Supporters at a fan zone in Doha gather to watch the match between Argentina and the Netherlands. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Argentina's Lionel Messi
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk
Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk and teammates as tempers became very heated towards full-time. [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]
Netherlands' Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring their second goal
Netherlands' Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring his side's second goal with moments remaining in injury time, sending the match into extra time. [Peter Cziborra/Reuters]
Martinez saves a penalty missed by Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a penalty missed by Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk during the penalty shootout. [Paul Childs/Reuters]
Argentina players during a penalty shootout
Argentina players line up during the final penalty shootouts. [Carl Recine/Reuters]
Argentina players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out as Argentina progress to the semi finals
Argentina players celebrate with Lautaro Martinez after winning the penalty shootout, as Argentina progress to the semifinals. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]