Croatia head to World Cup semifinals after beating Brazil

Croatia advance to the semifinals of the World Cup defeating Brazil 4-2 at penalties.

Luka Modric in action. Croatia vs Brazil,
Croatia's Luka Modric and Brazil's Neymar in action during the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
By Showkat Shafi
Published On 9 Dec 2022

Croatia have knocked tournament favourites Brazil out of the World Cup in game that ended in penalties. For the South Americans, it is their fourth quarter-final elimination in the past five World Cups.

It was a scoreless match for the first 90 minutes before Brazil’s Neymar and Croatia’s Bruno Petkovic scored goals in extra time making it 1-1. The match was pushed into the penalty round and Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was once again brilliant. He will likely be a contender for the World Cup’s Golden Glove Award.

That’s four World Cup wins in penalty shootouts for the Croatians, who are peerless from 12 yards (11 metres). Gut-wrenching for Brazil and they will rue not seeing this game out after taking the lead in extra time.

croatia vs brazil
The two teams challenge for the ball at Education City Stadium. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The Brazilians have now lost four of their last five World Cup quarter-finals. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs brazil
Brazil's Carlos Casemiro and Croatia's Bruno Petrovic challenge for the ball during what would be a close game. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs brazil
The evening was filled with tension and drama throughout the game. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs brazil
Brazil players celebrate after Neymar scored their first goal in extra time. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022
Croatian players celebrate after Petkovic scored their first goal. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs brazil
Croatia's defender Dejan Lovren heads the ball. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs brazil
Players and fans watch the penalties. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs brazil
A Brazil fan reacts while watching the penalties. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs brazil
Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson allowed four penalty goals. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs brazil
Croatian fans celebrate their team scoring during the penalty round. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs brazil
Croatian players and fans celebrate their team's victory. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]