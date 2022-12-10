Photos: England going home, France moving on to face Morocco

Defending champions France have knocked England out of the World Cup in Qatar with a 2-1 victory at Al Bayt Stadium.

France took the lead in the 17th minute when Aurelien Tchouameni’s thumping shot from outside the post beat English goalie Jordan Pickford.

The match remained relatively even between the sides until early in the second half, when England forward Bukayo Saka was brought down in the French box. Captain Harry Kane stepped up, and his powerful conversion drew the game level in the 54th minute.

Both sides then fought tooth-and-nail to take the lead, with several close misses, including a bar-kissing header from England centre-back Harry Maguire.

But it was Olivier Giroud, France’s record goalscorer, who scored the decisive to goal in the 78th minute to give Les Blues the lead with a header.

Kane had a chance to equalise shortly after when England won a second penalty, but he blasted the ball well over the bar in the 84th minute.

Despite several other chances and a last-moment free-kick from just outside the penalty area that saw Marcus Rashford unable to convert, France sent England home empty-handed, with the reigning champions moving on to face Morocco on Wednesday.