Photos: England going home, France moving on to face Morocco

Reigning champions progress to World Cup semi-final with 2-1 win over England.

An excited young France supporter holds a pair of trophies as he celebrates his side's victory over England on Saturday [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi and Wojtek Arciszewski
Published On 10 Dec 2022

Defending champions France have knocked England out of the World Cup in Qatar with a 2-1 victory at Al Bayt Stadium.

France took the lead in the 17th minute when Aurelien Tchouameni’s thumping shot from outside the post beat English goalie Jordan Pickford.

The match remained relatively even between the sides until early in the second half, when England forward Bukayo Saka was brought down in the French box. Captain Harry Kane stepped up, and his powerful conversion drew the game level in the 54th minute.

Both sides then fought tooth-and-nail to take the lead, with several close misses, including a bar-kissing header from England centre-back Harry Maguire.

But it was Olivier Giroud, France’s record goalscorer, who scored the decisive to goal in the 78th minute to give Les Blues the lead with a header.

Kane had a chance to equalise shortly after when England won a second penalty, but he blasted the ball well over the bar in the 84th minute.

Despite several other chances and a last-moment free-kick from just outside the penalty area that saw Marcus Rashford unable to convert, France sent England home empty-handed, with the reigning champions moving on to face Morocco on Wednesday.

France fans were in good spirits before the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A hopeful England supporter looks on from the stands prior to kickoff. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
There were plenty of interesting fashion choices among the spectators at Al Bayt Stadium. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
France players warm up prior to kickoff. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Aurelien Tchouameni drills in France's opening goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
French star Kylian Mbappe is pictured in action with England's Declan Rice. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
French keeper Hugo Lloris watches as Harry Kane's 54th-minute penalty kick sails past him. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
France fans in the stands celebrate after their side's game-winning second goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
France's Theo Hernandez recklessly collides with England's Mason Mount, giving England an easy penalty opportunity that captain Harry Kane was unable to convert. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Mbappe was lively throughout the encounter. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
England's Marcus Rashford prepares for a free-kick in the last moments of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
France players celebrate their quarter-final victory as they advance to face giant-killers, Morocco. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A saddened England fan sits the stands after their side's heartbreaking 2-1 loss. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Smiling France fans celebrate outside Al Bayt Stadium after their side inches closer to becoming one of very few teams to win consecutive World Cups. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]