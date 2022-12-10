In Pictures

Morocco fans celebrate ‘amazing’ victory over Portugal

The Moroccan fans cheered, jeered and performed the thunderous Viking clap throughout the game without rest.

Morocco's supporters were ecstatic and jubilant after their team defeated Portugal to reach their first-ever World Cup semi-final [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
By Showkat Shafi and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 10 Dec 2022

Doha, Qatar – Morocco caused another upset at the World Cup by beating Portugal and booking a spot in the semi-finals for the first time in their history, much to the delight of thousands of their fans and citizens at Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.

“I still can’t believe it. It doesn’t feel real to me,” Hassan Fadlaoui, 39, told Al Jazeera. “It’s been an amazing journey for our people in these past few weeks … something for so many people to feel better about.”

The quarter-final seemed like another home game for Morocco, with the team’s supporters dominating in the stands. The Moroccan fans cheered, jeered and performed the thunderous Viking claps throughout the game.

After the final whistle, the stadium erupted as thousands jumped up and down in the stands, hugging and embracing their friends and family celebrating the result.

The party moved outside where hundreds gathered in front of the cameras to express their delight on this momentous occasion, while others belted out their dance moves to Belgian musician Stromae’s classics.

“I am not surprised at all … we have been playing amazing. There was no way Portugal was going to win today,” 32-year-old Moroccan citizen Amina Brouk said.

“We had faith in our team, our players and most importantly in Allah [God] … when God is with you, nobody can defeat you.”

Morocco will now face either France or England on Wednesday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Moroccan players throw their coach Walid Regragui up in the air as they celebrate a historic win that sent them to their first World Cup semi-final. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The Atlas Lion fans outnumbered their Portugal counterparts in the stands and created an electrifying atmosphere with their chants, cheers and shouting. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Children were all smiles and laughter after the final whistle. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Following the win, some fans said they could not believe what had just happened. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Supporters of the Atlas Lions chanted 'Dima Maghreb' [Always Morocco], and 'Sir' [Let's go], outside the stadium to celebrate. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Fans pose for the camera as members of the media swarmed Morocco supporters. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
A Moroccan fan with her a team scarf poses for a photo next to the Laeeb Hype Show building. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Friends and family were caught hugging, kissing and congratulating each other after the historic match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Women, children, elders and those with disabilities all participated in the festivities after the match taking photos and videos to mark the occasion. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Two Moroccan supporters pose with their country's flag. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]