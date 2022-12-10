Doha, Qatar – Morocco caused another upset at the World Cup by beating Portugal and booking a spot in the semi-finals for the first time in their history, much to the delight of thousands of their fans and citizens at Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.

“I still can’t believe it. It doesn’t feel real to me,” Hassan Fadlaoui, 39, told Al Jazeera. “It’s been an amazing journey for our people in these past few weeks … something for so many people to feel better about.”

The quarter-final seemed like another home game for Morocco, with the team’s supporters dominating in the stands. The Moroccan fans cheered, jeered and performed the thunderous Viking claps throughout the game.

After the final whistle, the stadium erupted as thousands jumped up and down in the stands, hugging and embracing their friends and family celebrating the result.

The party moved outside where hundreds gathered in front of the cameras to express their delight on this momentous occasion, while others belted out their dance moves to Belgian musician Stromae’s classics.

“I am not surprised at all … we have been playing amazing. There was no way Portugal was going to win today,” 32-year-old Moroccan citizen Amina Brouk said.

“We had faith in our team, our players and most importantly in Allah [God] … when God is with you, nobody can defeat you.”

Morocco will now face either France or England on Wednesday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.