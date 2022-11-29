In Pictures

Netherlands top Group A with victory over World Cup hosts Qatar

After welcoming the world to its shores for World Cup 2022, Qatar exits the tournament at the group stage.

Netherlands vs Qatar
The two teams in action during the match [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 29 Nov 2022

The Netherlands swept aside World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar on Tuesday, sealing a comfortable 2-0 victory that sees them top Group A.

The European side took an early lead through Cody Gakpo, who netted his third goal of the tournament. Frankie de Jong added another in the second half as they looked to solidify their position at the top of the group.

They could have made it three if it weren’t for a disallowed goal due to a handball by Gakpo.

Qatar did have their moments though, and despite not being able to get onto the score sheet, they will be pleased to have contained the Dutch to just the two goals.

Netherlands finished first in Group A with seven points, while Senegal, after their 2-1 win over Ecuador, finished runners-up with six points.

Ecuador and Qatar will have to say goodbye though as they exit the tournament having picked up four and zero points respectively.

Netherlands vs Qatar
Qatar fans cheer at the beginning of the game. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands vs Qatar
Memphis Depay of the Netherlands controls the ball during the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands vs Qatar
Netherlands players celebrate after scoring their first goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands vs Qatar
Memphis Depay of the Netherlands controls the ball during the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands vs Qatar
Frankie de Jong of the Netherlands scores his team's second goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands vs Qatar
Netherlands fans react after their team scored a second goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands vs Qatar
Qatar's Homam Ahmed and Jurrien Timber of the Netherlands challenge for the ball. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands vs Qatar
Qatar's Abdelkarim Hassan controls the ball during the game. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands vs Qatar
Qatar's Abdulaziz Hatem controls the ball. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands vs Qatar
Qatar players salute their fans at the end of the game. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]