Senegal book place in World Cup last 16 with 2-1 win over Ecuador

Senegal have booked their place in the World Cup last 16 with a thrilling 2-1 win over Ecuador on Tuesday, sending the South American side out of the tournament in their wake.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly sealed the African champion’s progression to the knockout phase with a dramatic 70th-minute winner at the Khalifa International Stadium just moments after Moises Caicedo had drawn Ecuador level.

The end-to-end drama came after Ismaila Sarr’s confident penalty had put Senegal ahead just before the halftime break.

Elsewhere in Group A, the Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 to top the group and cap a miserable end to the tournament for the hosts, who were rooted in last place having failed to win a single point from their three games.

More to follow…