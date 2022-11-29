World Cup

Senegal book place in World Cup last 16 with 2-1 win over Ecuador

African champions progress to the knockout phase courtesy of captain Kalidou Koulibaly’s second-half winner.

Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Ecuador [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]
Published On 29 Nov 2022

Senegal have booked their place in the World Cup last 16 with a thrilling 2-1 win over Ecuador on Tuesday, sending the South American side out of the tournament in their wake.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly sealed the African champion’s progression to the knockout phase with a dramatic 70th-minute winner at the Khalifa International Stadium just moments after Moises Caicedo had drawn Ecuador level.

The end-to-end drama came after Ismaila Sarr’s confident penalty had put Senegal ahead just before the halftime break.

Elsewhere in Group A, the Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 to top the group and cap a miserable end to the tournament for the hosts, who were rooted in last place having failed to win a single point from their three games.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies