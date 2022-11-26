In Pictures

Photos: Landslides strike Italian island of Ischia

A dozen people are missing, buildings destroyed and vehicles damaged in a disaster caused by heavy rains.

Rescuers stand next to a bus carried away after heavy rainfall
Rescue workers are deployed to look for survivors after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing on the southern Italian island of Ischia on November 26, 2022. [Salvatore Laporta/AP]
Heavy rains triggered landslides early on Saturday on the southern Italian island of Ischia, collapsing buildings and sweeping cars into the sea. As many as 12 people were missing, and the mayor of Naples was quoted by the news agency ANSA as saying one body had been recovered.

The force of the mud barrelling down mountainsides was strong enough to send cars and buses into the sea at the port of Casamicciola Terme on the northern end of the island off Naples. Streets were impassable, and mayors on the island urged people to stay at home. At least 100 people were reportedly stranded.

There was confusion over the death toll. Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini initially said eight people had been confirmed dead. The interior minister later said no deaths had been confirmed but 10 to 12 people were missing.

“The situation is very complicated and very serious because probably some of those people are under the mud,” Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told RAI state TV from an emergency command centre in Rome.

ANSA reported that at least 10 buildings had collapsed. One family with a newborn had been reported missing but was then located and was receiving medical care, according to the Naples prefect.

Firefighters and the coastguard were working on rescue efforts. Reinforcements arrived by ferry, including teams of sniffer dogs to help in the search for survivors.

The densely populated mountainous island is popular with locals and tourists alike for its beaches and spas. A magnitude 4 earthquake on the island in 2017 killed two people and caused significant damage to Casamicciola Terme and neighboring Lacco Ameno.

Damaged cars and debris block an alley
Damaged cars and debris block an alley after a landslide struck the Italian holiday island of Ischia off Naples. [Ciro de Luca/Reuters]
Damaged vehicles are seen on the sea front a
Vehicles damaged by landslides sit along the sea front at Casamicciola Terme on the island of Ischia. [Salvatore Laporta/AP Photo]
Residents' belongings covered in mud pile up outside a building
Residents' mud-covered belongings are piled outside a building. [Ciro de Luca/Reuters]
Emergency vehicles stand on a street,
Emergency workers are deployed to look for as many as 12 people who are missing and to help the stranded. [Ciro de Luca/Reuters]
Rescuers work to remove mud after heavy rainfall t
Rescuers work to remove mud along the sea front on the island of Ischia after heavy rains caused landslides. [Salvatore Laporta/AP Photo]
People remove mud from a house after heavy rainfall triggered landslides
People remove mud from a house on Ischia after landslides collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing. [Salvatore Laporta/AP Photo]
A man walks past damage caused by the landslide in Ischia island
A landslide started from the upper part of the town of Casamicciola Terme on the southern Italian island of Ischia and carried cars and debris from houses down to the sea front. [Ciro Fusco, Italy Out/EPA-EFE]
Rescuers remove mud from a street after heavy rainfall triggered
Rescuers remove mud and wreckage from a street on the southern Italian island of Ischia after a landslide. [Salvatore Laporta/AP Photo]
Rescuers evaluate damage after heavy rainfall triggered landslides
Rescuers evaluate damage on Ischia as reinforcements who were sent from nearby Naples encounter difficulties in reaching the island by motorboat and helicopter due to poor weather. [Salvatore Laporta/AP Photo]