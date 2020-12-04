Live
Italy: Blank tribute to Matteo Salvini becomes bestselling book

Authors of ‘Why Salvini deserves trust, respect and admiration’ say after years of research, they could not find anything to say on subject.

Salvini is known for his anti-immigrant and Eurosceptic views [File: Ciro de Luca/Reuters]
4 Dec 2020

A book dedicated to why far-right leader Matteo Salvini deserves “respect and admiration” has become an online bestseller in Italy, a flattering homage – except that it is filled with 110 blank pages.

With its black cover and title – “Why Salvini deserves trust, respect and admiration” – in bold white and red typeface, the little book looks like a serious tome.

Until you open it.

“This book is full of blank pages. Despite years of research, we could not find anything to say on this subject, so please feel free to use this book for your notes,” the description on Amazon says.

The paperback, which first came out in February 2019 and costs 6.99 euros ($8.50), was on Friday top of the bestseller list on the Italian version of the website.

It is signed by one Alex Green, “political analyst”, but readers hoping to explore the author’s other works may be disappointed.

“Alex Green is the pseudonym of an author who tries to bring a little humour to life, especially in these difficult times,” a note on the website states.

Salvini is the leader of the far-right League party who served as interior minister in the previous coalition government. He is known for his anti-immigrant and Eurosceptic views.

Source : AFP

