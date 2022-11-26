In Pictures

News|In Pictures

Photos: Messi magic guides relieved Argentina past Mexico

Lionel Messi delivered a crucial goal for Argentina in a 2-0 win over Mexico that ignited the team’s World Cup Chances.

messi
Lionel Messi, likely playing in his last World Cup, had the hopes of his nation on his shoulders during Saturday's match against Mexico [Matthew Childs/Reuters]
Published On 26 Nov 2022

Strikes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez earned Argentina a 2-0 win over Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at Lusail Stadium on Saturday and got the South American team’s World Cup campaign up and running.

Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Argentina knew defeat would send them out of the tournament, but they started poorly, struggling to cope with Mexico’s high press as Messi was denied time and space to operate.

Argentina’s captain was anonymous in the first half, and his sole contribution of note was a header that ballooned over the bar as his team failed to carve out a good chance.

But picked out by Angel Di Maria just outside the Mexico box in the 64th minute, Messi drove a low shot through a crowd of defenders into the corner. Fernandez followed it up in the 87th minute with a wonderful curling effort to secure the win.

The victory took Argentina up to second place on three points, one point behind leaders Poland, who they will play in their last group match.

Mexica fans with a FIFA World Cup trophy replica are seen on the Doha Metro
Mexico fans with a FIFA World Cup trophy replica are seen on the Doha Metro ahead of the match. [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Advertisement
Argentina v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail,
Argentina fans are pictured inside the stadium before the match. Fans were hoping the team could shake off their devastating loss to Saudi Arabia in their first match of the tournament. [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]
Mexico fan outside the stadium before the match
A Mexico fan is pictured outside the stadium before the match. [Hamad Mohammed/Reuters]
Argentina's Lionel Messi runs during warmup
Argentina's Lionel Messi runs during the warmup before the World Cup Group C match. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Mexico's Hirving Lozano in action with Argentina's Guido Rodriguez
Mexico's Hirving Lozano is pictured in action with Argentina's Guido Rodriguez as the Mexican side came charging out of the gate. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni
Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni gives instructions as Argentina sought to assert control early in the match. [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Argentina's Lionel Messi prepares to kick the ball
After a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina's Lionel Messi had to fight to get his team out of the group stage. [Jorge Saenz/AP Photo]
Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul reacts next to referee
Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul reacts next to referee Daniele Orsato of Italy during a game filled with fouls. [Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]
Messi
Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's first goal. [Pedro Nunes/Reuters]
Argentina soccer fans reacts
Argentina soccer fans react to Messi's first goal, putting Argentina up on the board. [Gustavo Garello/AP Photo]
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez scores the team's second goal past Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi, as the squad goes on to face group leaders Poland. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]