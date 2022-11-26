In Pictures

Photos: Lewandowski scores as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0

Robert Lewandowski scored his first World Cup goal in Poland’s victory against Gulf state.

Poland vs Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Poland's Lewadovski challenges Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Alamri for the ball at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 26 Nov 2022

Robert Lewandowski scored his maiden World Cup goal as Poland defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 in their Group C encounter on Saturday.

The Barcelona forward struck in the 82nd minute to ensure the victory for Poland, who move to the top of the group with four points.

Piotr Zielinski had opened the scoring for Poland late in the first half, collecting an inspired cutback from Lewandowski.

Saudi Arabia had started the match energetically but they missed the chance to draw level when Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Salem Aldawsari from the penalty spot.

The result leaves Group C wide open ahead of Saturday’s evening game, when Argentina will take on Mexico.

With two matches played, Poland sit on top of Group C with four points while Saudi Arabia move down to second with three points.

Saudi Arabia vs Poland
The two teams in action. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Poland vs Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Poland scores first goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Poland vs Saudi Arabia
Poland vs Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Group C, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 25, at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Saleh Alshehri
Poland's Krystian Bielik fouls Saudi Arabia's Saleh Alshehri to concede a penalty. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Poland vs Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Poland's Wojciech Szczesny saved a penalty from Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari and then saved the follow-up shot. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Poland vs Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The Polish team celebrates after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saves the penalty. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Lewandowski scores
Robert Lewandowski scores Poland's second goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Saudi Arabia vs Poland
Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno vies for the ball during the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Poland vs Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The Polish team celebrates after the win. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Poland vs Saudi Arabia
Polish fans celebrate at the end of the game. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]