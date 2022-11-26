Photos: Lewandowski scores as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0

Robert Lewandowski scored his maiden World Cup goal as Poland defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 in their Group C encounter on Saturday.

The Barcelona forward struck in the 82nd minute to ensure the victory for Poland, who move to the top of the group with four points.

Piotr Zielinski had opened the scoring for Poland late in the first half, collecting an inspired cutback from Lewandowski.

Saudi Arabia had started the match energetically but they missed the chance to draw level when Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Salem Aldawsari from the penalty spot.

The result leaves Group C wide open ahead of Saturday’s evening game, when Argentina will take on Mexico.

With two matches played, Poland sit on top of Group C with four points while Saudi Arabia move down to second with three points.