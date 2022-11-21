In Pictures

Gallery|World Cup

Photos: Wales salvages draw in match against US

Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw.

Wales' Gareth Bale is fouled by Kellyn Acosta
Wales's Gareth Bale is fouled by Kellyn Acosta of the US in the closing minutes of their Group B match. [Pedro Nunes/Reuters]
Published On 21 Nov 2022

Wales’s Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw in the return to the World Cup for both nations.

Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah. He scored after a pass from Christian Pulisic in the 36th minute.

The United States was back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament and appeared headed to victory. But Walker Zimmerman ploughed down Bale from behind with the Welsh star’s back to the goal, and Bale converted the penalty for his 41st international goal.

Bale put his kick to the left of goalkeeper Matt Turner’s outstretched arm for his 41st goal in 109 international appearances, salvaging a point for Wales in its first World Cup match since 1958.

“The most important thing was that we didn’t lose,” Weah said. “We kept a tie, and now we just focus on the next game.”

Next up for the United States is a high-profile matchup against England on Friday, the same day Wales faces Iran. England opened with a 6-2 rout of the Iranians earlier Monday.

Tim Weah, just 22, was part of a new-look American team that is the second-youngest in the tournament.

“It was a hard-fought game. We left everything out there,” US coach Gregg Berhalter said.

USA supporters cheer
US supporters cheer ahead of the match in Al Rayyan, west of Doha. [Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP]
Advertisement
American players stand for the national anthem
American players pose with their country's flag as the national anthems are sung before the match. [Carl Recine/Reuters]
Welsh red wall
Singing 'Yma o Hyd', the rebel song that has become the anthem of this team, the red wall of Welsh fans cheers at Ahmad Bin Ali stadium. [Rolex dela Pena/ EPA]
Wales's Neco Williams is pictured in action with Weston McKennie of the US. [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Weston McKennie of the U.S. remonstrates with the assistant referee
Weston McKennie of the US remonstrates with the assistant referee before receiving his first yellow card. [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Tim Weah of the United States, left, vies for the ball with Wales' Neco Williams
Tim Weah of the US, left, vies for the ball with Wales's Neco Williams as Wales struggles for passing options while the US dominates the first half. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Timothy Weah of the U.S. scores their first goal
Tim Weah of the US scores their side's first goal against Wales during the 36th minute. [John Sibley/Reuters]
Fans in New York watch United States v Wales
Fans celebrate in Hendrickson's bar in New York City after Tim Weah of the US scores the first goal. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
Wales' Gareth Bale in action with Yunus Musah of the U.S
Wales's Gareth Bale is pictured in action with Yunus Musah of the US, moments before receiving a yellow card at the end of the first half of play. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Tim Ream of the U.S. fouls Wales' Gareth Bale to concede a penalty
Tim Ream of the US fouls Wales's Gareth Bale to concede a penalty kick. [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their first goal
Wales's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring his team's first goal, bringing the score to 1-1. [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Wales' Brennan Johnson reacts after missing a chance to score
Wales's Brennan Johnson reacts after missing a chance to score in the final minutes of regulation play. [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Wales' Gareth Bale reacts
Kellyn Acosta picks up a yellow card for a challenge on Gareth Bale, with US goalkeeper Matt Turner closer to the halfway line than his own goal. [Carl Recine/Reuters]
Gareth Bale and Brennan Johnson shake hands after the 1-1 tie. [John Sibley/Reuters]