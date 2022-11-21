In Pictures

Dutch stage winning return to World Cup with win over Senegal

Dutch and Senegalese players challenge for possession of the ball.
Dutch and Senegalese players fight for possession of the ball during the second match of Group A during the FIFA World Cup 2022, November 22, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 21 Nov 2022

Three-time World Cup finalists the Netherlands returned to the biggest international stage after an eight-year absence, beating Senegal 2-0 on Monday in their Group A match with late goals from Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaassen.

The Dutch, who had failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, have now gone 16 games without defeat since coach Louis van Gaal took over for a third time, making him the most successful Dutch coach with 38 wins, surpassing Dick Advocaat.

They also stretched an unbeaten record in their opening game at World Cups that dates back to 1938.

Yet they looked to be heading for a scrappy goalless draw after wasting several chances before man-of-the-match Gakpo beat goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to nod in Frenkie de Jong’s cross with the back of his head.

Klaassen then pounced on a weak Mendy save to score on the rebound nine minutes into stoppage time.

The Dutch join Ecuador, 2-0 winners over hosts Qatar on Sunday, on three points, with the top two meeting on Friday.

“At times we may have been too rushed and tried to force things,” said the Netherlands Captain Virgil van Dijk. “But in the end Cody did it very well.”

Excited Senegal fans cheer from the stands at Al Thumama stadium.
Excited Senegal fans cheer from the stands at Al Thumama stadium. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Boulaye Dia (21)
Youssouf Sabaly (21) brings the ball upfield during a scoreless first half. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Senegal fans
Senegal supporters stand in line, each with a letter of their team painted on their white shirts, as they cheer on their side. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Andries Noppert
Keeper Andries Noppert shouting upfield. The Netherlands’s backline has not been at its best, with a few of them making their World Cup debuts. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Senegal vs Netherlands,
Senegal battled and lost to the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Krépin Diatta (15) Daley Blind(17)
Krépin Diatta (15) Daley Blind(17) jostle for the ball at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Keeper making a save
Senegal's keeper, Edouard Mendy, making a save during a game that remained scoreless throughout most of regulation time. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Cheikhou Kouyate (8)
Senegal central midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate left on a stretcher clutching his right leg. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Aliou Cissé
Senegal's coach, Aliou Cisse, watches along as his team struggles to find its feet in the first half of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Senegal vs Netherlands
The game remained scoreless throughout the first half of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Cody Gakpo scores for the Netherlands
Cody Gakpo(8) for the Netherlands scores the opening goal in the 84th minute of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
klaassen
The Netherlands's Davy Klaassen celebrates after scoring their second goal during added time, clinching their victory. [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]
Dutch players celebrate after their victory over Senegal
Dutch players celebrate after their victory over Senegal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands fans cheering
The Netherlands's fans celebrate their side's 2-0 victory over Senegal.[Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]