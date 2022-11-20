Ecuador have kicked off their World Cup campaign with an easy 2-0 victory over hosts Qatar.

Enner Valencia’s third-minute goal was ruled out offside after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check, but it did not take long for the experienced striker to open his tally at the Al Bayt Stadium, the 60,000 tent-shaped venue that hosted the tournament’s inaugural match.

After being brought down by Qatar’s goalkeeper Saad al-Sheeb, Valencia scored from the penalty spot in the 16th minute to put Ecuador in the lead. The 33-year-old doubled his goals in the 31st minute when he headed home a cross from Angelo Preciado.

Ecuador’s next match will be against the Netherlands on Friday, November 25, while Qatar will face Senegal on the same day.