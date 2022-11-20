In Pictures

Photos: All the action from Ecuador’s World Cup win over Qatar

Enner Valencia scored twice to help Ecuador see off Qatar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi
Published On 20 Nov 2022

Ecuador have kicked off their World Cup campaign with an easy 2-0 victory over hosts Qatar.

Enner Valencia’s third-minute goal was ruled out offside after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check, but it did not take long for the experienced striker to open his tally at the Al Bayt Stadium, the 60,000 tent-shaped venue that hosted the tournament’s inaugural match.

After being brought down by Qatar’s goalkeeper Saad al-Sheeb, Valencia scored from the penalty spot in the 16th minute to put Ecuador in the lead. The 33-year-old doubled his goals in the 31st minute when he headed home a cross from Angelo Preciado.

Ecuador’s next match will be against the Netherlands on Friday, November 25, while Qatar will face Senegal on the same day.

 

This was the first World Cup appearance for the Qatari national team, nicknamed the Maroons. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatari team sidelines
Qatar coach Felix Sanchez and other staff stand on the sidelines. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A battle for possession takes place early in the first half. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatari keeper Saad al-Sheeb fouls Ecuador's Valencia inside the box. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The Ecuadorean forward struck home from the penalty spot to give his team the lead. [Lars Baron/Reuters]
Abdulaziz Hatem of Qatar challenges Ecuador's Felix Torres. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar dominated possession in the second half but never came close to scoring. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Six players - four from Qatar and two from Ecuador - were handed out a yellow card over the course of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Worried fan looks at mobile phone
A Qatari fan looks at his mobile phone. The hosts were hoping for a better start to the tournament. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Ecuador fans celebrate
Ecuador's fans celebrate after Valencia doubled the team's lead. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar did not manage a single shot on target during the game, while Ecuador converted two of their three shots on target. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar's Homam Ahmed passes the ball upfield. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The winners congratulate each other after winning the opening match of the World Cup. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
An Ecuadorean fan celebrates his team's 2-0 victory over the hosts. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]