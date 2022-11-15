Funerals were held on Monday for the victims who were killed in a bombing in Istanbul on Sunday, including a ceremony for Arzu Ozsoy and her 15-year-old daughter Yagmur Ucar.

Turkish police say they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish armed groups and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on Istiklal Avenue, a bustling pedestrian zone in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others.

Kurdish armed groups strongly denied any links to the bombing.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay and parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop attended the funeral ceremony for Ozsoy and Ucar Istanbul.

A separate funeral was held for Adem Topkara and his wife Elif Topkara, who had left their two young children with their aunt and were taking a stroll down Istiklal Avenue at the time of the blast.

The explosion was a shocking reminder of the anxiety that gripped Turkey several years ago when a series of similar attacks occurred.

The country was hit by a string of bombings between 2015 and 2017, some by the ISIL (ISIS) armed group, and others by Kurdish armed groups seeking autonomy.

Istiklal Avenue was reopened to pedestrian traffic on Monday after the police concluded their investigations.

People began leaving flowers at the site of the blast, while the street was decorated with hundreds of Turkish flags.