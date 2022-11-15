In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Funerals held in Turkey for victims of Istanbul bombing

The six victims, including a mother and daughter, who died in Sunday’s bombing were buried on Monday.

Turkey Attack
Relatives and friends of Arzu Ozsoy and her 15-year-old daughter Yagmur Ucar attend their funeral in Istanbul. [Imrah Gurel]
Published On 15 Nov 2022

Funerals were held on Monday for the victims who were killed in a bombing in Istanbul on Sunday, including a ceremony for Arzu Ozsoy and her 15-year-old daughter Yagmur Ucar.

Turkish police say they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish armed groups and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on Istiklal Avenue, a bustling pedestrian zone in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others.

Kurdish armed groups strongly denied any links to the bombing.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay and parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop attended the funeral ceremony for Ozsoy and Ucar Istanbul.

A separate funeral was held for Adem Topkara and his wife Elif Topkara, who had left their two young children with their aunt and were taking a stroll down Istiklal Avenue at the time of the blast.

The explosion was a shocking reminder of the anxiety that gripped Turkey several years ago when a series of similar attacks occurred.

The country was hit by a string of bombings between 2015 and 2017, some by the ISIL (ISIS) armed group, and others by Kurdish armed groups seeking autonomy.

Istiklal Avenue was reopened to pedestrian traffic on Monday after the police concluded their investigations.

People began leaving flowers at the site of the blast, while the street was decorated with hundreds of Turkish flags.

Turkey attack
Turkish soldiers carry the coffins of Yusuf Meydan and his nine-year-old daughter Ercin Meydan during their funeral at Kabasakal Cemetery in Adana, Turkey. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
Advertisement
Turkey Attack
Attendees react during the funeral ceremony of Yusuf Meydan and his daughter Ecrin Meydan. [Can Erok/AFP]
Turkey Attack
Fifteen-year-old Yagmur Ucar and her mother Arzu Ozsoy were killed in the blast. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]
Turkey Attack
Relatives of Yagmur Ucar and her mother Arzu Ozsoy mourn during their funeral ceremony in Istanbul. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
Turkey Attack
People attend the funeral of Mukaddes Elif Topkara and Adem Topkara. [Kemal Aslan/Reuters]
Turkey Attack
Nurettin Ucar - Yagmur Ucar's father and the ex-husband of her mother Arzu Ozsoy, who was also killed in the blast - mourns during their funeral ceremony in Istanbul. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
Advertisement
Turkey Attack
Attendees use shovels during the funeral ceremony of Yusuf Meydan and his daughter Ecrin Meydan. [Can Erok/AFP]
Turkey Attack
Attendees react during the funeral ceremony of Yusuf Meydan and his daughter Ecrin Meydan. [Can Erok/AFP]
Turkey Attack
Relatives of Mukaddes Elif Topkara and Adem Topkara pray during their funeral ceremony. [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]