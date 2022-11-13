In Pictures

Photos: Deadly blast rocks the heart of Turkey’s Istanbul

Police officers stand near the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul.
Police officers deploy near the scene of the explosion on the busy pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, Turkey. [Kemal Aslan/Reuters]
Published On 13 Nov 2022

At least six people have been killed and 53 wounded when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul.

Ambulances rushed to the scene on packed Istiklal Avenue, which police quickly cordoned off. The area in the city’s Beyoglu district had been crowded with shoppers, tourists and families.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that initial signs pointed to a “terror” attack.

“It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror, but according to first signs, … there is a smell of terror there,” Erdogan said at a televised news conference.

Members of the security forces stand near the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul.
Turkish security forces fan out near the scene of the blast. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
People react after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul.
People flee after the explosion on busy Istiklal Avenue. [Kemal Aslan/Reuters]
Ambulances and security is seen after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul.
Ambulances and police arrive at the scene after the explosion in Istanbul. [Kemal Aslan/Reuters]
Police and emergency service members work at the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul.
Police and emergency service crews work at the scene of the explosion. [Kemal Aslan/Reuters]
People run away as Turkish policemen try to secure the area after an explosion at Istiklal Street, in Istanbul.
People run as Turkish police officers secure the area after the blast. [Erden Sahin/EPA-EFE]
Police and emergency service members work at the scene after an explosion.
Police and ambulances raced to Istiklal Avenue after the explosion. [Kemal Aslan/Reuters]
Security and ambulances at the scene after an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue.
Police quickly cordon off the area near the blast site. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
Members of the security forces stand near the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says initial signs point to a 'terror' attack. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]