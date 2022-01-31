In Pictures

Gallery

‘We can be the change’: Indigenous bikers lead Australia protests

Members of four Indigenous motorcycle clubs riding on a road in Canberra, Australia.
Four Indigenous motorcycle clubs - Black Death, LORE Men, MOB Sydney and Southern Warriors - joined forces to lead a protest through Australia’s capital, Canberra, in support of the 50th anniversary of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy on January 26 [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
By Ali MC
Published On 31 Jan 2022

Canberra, Australia – Four Indigenous motorcycle clubs recently joined forces to lead a protest in the nation’s capital Canberra and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy.

January 26 marks the anniversary of the colonisation of Australia, which began in 1788 when three British convict ships arrived on the continent’s shores.

It is a public holiday that many Australians celebrate with barbeques, beer and fireworks.

But for many of the country’s Indigenous peoples, it is a day of remembrance and mourning, known as either Survival Day or Invasion Day.

On January 26, 1972, four young Indigenous activists established a protest in front of Parliament House that would become known as the Aboriginal Tent Embassy.

One of the longest known public protests in the world, the tent embassy survives, with the anniversary celebrated with a march, speakers and performances at the original site.

It was this march that the Indigenous motorcycle groups – Black Death, LORE Men, MOB Sydney and Southern Warriors – led through the streets.

Despite their fierce look, they are not criminal gangs.

Such motorcycle clubs play an important role in Indigenous communities, which are faced with poverty, poor health outcomes and low education rates.

It is these negative challenges the motorcycle groups hope to change.

Cuz – a Darug man and the president of MOB Sydney – said that his club “is a brotherhood of men from different [First] Nations coming together so we can reclaim our men’s business and be the platform where we can support each other.

“We draw strength from our group and we can go home and be better dads and better husbands. We can be the change we all want to see,” he said.

He said that it was important the Indigenous advocates of the past – such as those who established the Aboriginal Tent Embassy – were respected and acknowledged.

“It’s important to remember where we come from,” said Cuz. “For us to move forward we need to respect the past and acknowledge that. And to do that, we need to be here.”

Black Death club spokesperson Mark said his club is an Indigenous Political Club whose name is a reference to the ongoing issue of Aboriginal deaths in custody.

“Our aim is to help stop black deaths in custody,” he told Al Jazeera. “And also to prevent First Nations’ people from going into custody to start with.”

While making up only three percent of Australia’s population, Indigenous men make up more than a quarter of the nation’s prison population and more than 470 Indigenous people have died in custody in the last 30 years.

Mark – a Kaurna man – rode from Adelaide, more than 1,000 km (621 miles) away and said that one way to achieve lowering the incarceration rate is working with young people.

“We do youth development class, boxing classes [and] cultural classes. And for adults too, we talk them through getting off drugs and alcohol [and] going back to their families. That’s what we fight for.”

He also agreed that it was important to support the 50th anniversary and acknowledged one of the oldest club members who attended the original Embassy in 1972 and rode seven hours a day to return.

“The anniversary, to me, means a lot. Our leader – Mulla Sumner – was here in 1972, “ he said. “He’s 72 now and he is here again.”

Black Death spokesperson Mark (left) and club leader Mulla Sumner (right). Sumner attended the original Aboriginal Tent Embassy in 1972 and rode over 500 kms to attend the 50th anniversary.
Black Death spokesperson Mark (left) and club leader Mulla Sumner (right). Sumner attended the original Aboriginal Tent Embassy in 1972 and rode over 500km to attend the 50th anniversary. Despite their fierce look, the clubs are not crime-affiliated but are instead are a vital support network for Indigenous men. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
The Aboriginal Tent Embassy was original established by four young Indigenous activists - Michael Anderson, Billy Craigie, Bert Williams and Tony Coorey - in protest of ongoing issues impacting Indigenous people such as land rights.
The Aboriginal Tent Embassy was originally established by four young Indigenous activists - Michael Anderson, Billy Craigie, Bert Williams and Tony Coorey - in protest at issues affecting Indigenous people such as land rights. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Cuz from MOB Sydney says that the motorcycle clubs play an important role in supporting Indigenous men and their families.
Cuz from MOB Sydney says that the motorcycle clubs play an important role in supporting Indigenous men and their families. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Men from the MOB Sydney motorcycle club holding the Aboriginal flag.
Men from the MOB Sydney motorcycle club holding the Aboriginal flag. As well as providing a support base for Indigenous men, the clubs also raise money for charity. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
LORE Men leader Bindi worked with police in order to facilitate a peaceful and safe protest. The clubs are known to the police and do not attract scrutiny.
LORE Men leader Bindi worked with police in order to facilitate a peaceful and safe protest. The clubs are known to the police and do not attract scrutiny. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
The clubs also hope to inspire young Indigenous people and aim to support families and keep people out of the prison system. Kelvin (left) rode with his son Ruben to attend the anniversary.
The clubs also hope to inspire young Indigenous people and aim to support families and keep people out of the prison system. Kelvin (left) rode with his son Ruben to attend the anniversary. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
LORE Maker Bindi directs traffic at the front of the protest and discusses which route to take to Parliament House.
LORE Men's Bindi directs traffic at the front of the protest and discusses which route to take to Parliament House. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
The march aimed not only to commemorate the Aboriginal Tent Embassy but also to highlight the continued impact of colonisation on Indigenous peoples.
The march aimed not only to commemorate the Aboriginal Tent Embassy but also to highlight the continued impact of colonisation on Indigenous peoples. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
The Aboriginal Tent Embassy as it stands today
The Aboriginal Tent Embassy as it stands today. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
The embassy in front of Parliament House is one of the longest public protests, symbolised by an ongoing sacred fire
The embassy in front of Parliament House is one of the world's longest public protests, symbolised by an ongoing sacred fire. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]
Protestors outside Australia’s national Parliament House on January 26. A public holiday known as ‘Australia Day’ the date symbolises the day the British commenced colonisation of what is now known as the Australian continent. Indigenous peoples consider this a ‘day of mourning’ and refer to it as either Survival Day or Invasion Day.
Protesters outside Australia’s national Parliament House on January 26, a public holiday known as ‘Australia Day’. The date marks the start of British colonisation. Indigenous peoples consider it a ‘day of mourning’ and refer to it as either Survival Day or Invasion Day. [Ali MC/Al Jazeera]