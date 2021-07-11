Italy take on England at Wembley Stadium in London in the final of the 2020 European Championship.

Italy have not won the Euros since 1968 but the Azzurri are on an unbeaten run of 33 games since September 2018 and have never lost against England at a major event.

This is Italy’s 10th major final (six World Cups and four Euros), with only Germany (14) having played more among the European nations.

This will be England’s first appearance in a Euro final and their first in the final of a major tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup – the longest gap (55 years) between major finals (World Cup or Euros) for any European nation.