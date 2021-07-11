Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Italy v England: The road to Euro 2020 final

A look at how Italy and England managed to reach the Euro 2020 final.

The Henri Delaunay Trophy alongside the Adidas Uniforia Finale match ball ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium. [Alex Morton/UEFA via Getty Images]
The Henri Delaunay Trophy alongside the Adidas Uniforia Finale match ball ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium. [Alex Morton/UEFA via Getty Images]
11 Jul 2021

Italy take on England at Wembley Stadium in London in the final of the 2020 European Championship.

Italy have not won the Euros since 1968 but the Azzurri are on an unbeaten run of 33 games since September 2018 and have never lost against England at a major event.

This is Italy’s 10th major final (six World Cups and four Euros), with only Germany (14) having played more among the European nations.

This will be England’s first appearance in a Euro final and their first in the final of a major tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup – the longest gap (55 years) between major finals (World Cup or Euros) for any European nation.

Italy started off their campaign with a dominant 3-0 win over Turkey. [Andrew Medichini/Reuters]
Italy started off their campaign with a dominant 3-0 win over Turkey. [Andrew Medichini/Reuters]
Advertisement
England's Euro 2020 campaign got off to a winning start too with a 1-0 win over Croatia. [Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP]
England's Euro 2020 campaign got off to a winning start too with a 1-0 win over Croatia. [Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP]
Another day, another 3-0 win for Italy. This time it was against Switzerland. [Andreas Solaro/Pool via AP]
Another day, another 3-0 win for Italy. This time it was against Switzerland. [Andreas Solaro/Pool via AP]
England, however, were held to a goalless draw by Scotland in their second match. [Matt Dunham/AP Photo]
England, however, were held to a goalless draw by Scotland in their second match. [Matt Dunham/AP Photo]
Italy's final group match - against Wales - was a bit closer with the former champions sealing a 1-0 win. [Ryan Pierse/Pool via AFP]
Italy's final group match - against Wales - was a bit closer with the former champions sealing a 1-0 win. [Ryan Pierse/Pool via AFP]
England sealed off their group campaign with another 1-0 win against the Czech Republic. [Neil Hall/Pool via AFP]
England sealed off their group campaign with another 1-0 win against the Czech Republic. [Neil Hall/Pool via AFP]
Advertisement
Italy conceded for the first time in the tournament but managed a 2-1 win over Austria in the last-16. [Stansall/AFP]
Italy conceded for the first time in the tournament but managed a 2-1 win over Austria in the last-16. [Stansall/AFP]
England's Raheem Sterling was on show again as Germany were outclassed 2-0. [Matthew Childs/Pool via Reuters]
England's Raheem Sterling was on show again as Germany were outclassed 2-0. [Matthew Childs/Pool via Reuters]
In the quarter-finals, Italy edged out world's top-ranked side Belgium 2-1. [Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images]
In the quarter-finals, Italy edged out world's top-ranked side Belgium 2-1. [Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images]
England, meanwhile, enjoyed a scoring spree as they beat Ukraine 4-0 to reach the semi-finals. [Alessandro Garofalo/Pool via AFP]
England, meanwhile, enjoyed a scoring spree as they beat Ukraine 4-0 to reach the semi-finals. [Alessandro Garofalo/Pool via AFP]
A 4-2 win on penalties against Spain and Italy had reached another European Championship final. [Justin Tallis/Reuters]
A 4-2 win on penalties against Spain and Italy had reached another European Championship final. [Justin Tallis/Reuters]
An own-goal and a controversial penalty ended Denmark's fairytale run in the semi-finals where they lost 2-1 to England. [Justin Tallis/Pool via AFP]
An own-goal and a controversial penalty ended Denmark's fairytale run in the semi-finals where they lost 2-1 to England. [Justin Tallis/Pool via AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: California wildfire advances as heatwave continues

Flames consume a vehicle as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, California. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Deadly fire at Bangladesh food processing factory

Flames rise after a fire broke out at the factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

In Pictures: The grim battle for key Yemeni city of Marib

Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition stand at a distance from the front line after clashes with Houthi rebels on the Kassara front line near Marib, Yemen. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]

In Pictures: COVID deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate

A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Guwahati, India. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Most Read

Haiti’s assassinated president ‘riddled with bullets’, says wife

This file photo taken on May 23, 2018, shows Haitian President Jovenel Moise (L) and Haitian First Lady Martine Moise at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince [File: Hector Retamal/AFP]

McGregor breaks leg in UFC trilogy loss to Poirier

The doctor&#39;s stoppage is chalked up as a win for Poirier and a loss on McGregor&#39;s record, his third defeat in his last four fights in the UFC [Reuters]

Violence erupts over jailing of former South Africa leader Zuma

Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the highway with burning tyres during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa. [Rogan Ward/Reuters]

Anwar Ditta: The mother who took on the UK government and won

A clipping from the Rochdale Observer newspaper in 1981 about Anwar Ditta’s successful campaign to be reunited with her children who were in Pakistan. Here, she is pictured with her daughter, Samera [Photo courtesy of Anwar Ditta]