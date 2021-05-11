Live

In Pictures: Israel attacks on Gaza kill 24, including children

Israel continues to pound Gaza with air raids as Hamas fires homemade rockets.

Israel said the attacks were in retaliation to rockets fired by Hamas. Hamas earlier warned Israel to stop the violence against Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]
11 May 2021

At least 24 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air raids in the Gaza Strip after Hamas launched rockets towards Israel.

Rubble littered some Gaza streets early on Tuesday. An Israeli drone raids killed a man in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis, according to local media reports.

In another attack, a woman was killed when a missile struck the upper floors of an apartment building in al-Shati refugee camp on the edge of Gaza City, the health ministry said.

Hamas’ armed wing said it intensified the rocket barrages following the air raid on the house.

Israel’s army said a rocket landed a direct hit on a seven-storey apartment block in the coastal Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday.

Hamas, the rulers of Gaza, fired dozens of rockets into Israel, including a barrage that set off air raid sirens as far away as Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinians were wounded by Israeli forces that stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday.

Tensions in Jerusalem have been driven by the planned forced expulsions of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, and by Israeli forces raids on Al-Aqsa compound.

Israeli forces continued to bombard the Palestinian territory well into Tuesday morning, taking aim at sites in Khan Younis, al-Bureij refugee camp, and al-Zaitoun neighbourhood. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
At least three civilians were killed at dawn after an Israeli warplane attacked a house in al-Shati refugee camp. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
People inspect the rubble of a destroyed building after Israeli aircraft launched air raids over Gaza City. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
The Gaza health ministry said the death toll from the Israeli attacks rose to 24, including nine children. At least 106 others were wounded. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential building that was hit by an Israeli missile at the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
A Palestinian man inspects the rubble of a partially destroyed residential building after it was hit by Israeli raids. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A medic treats a wounded boy following a strike in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Ali/AP Photo]
A man holding his child runs away after Israeli warplanes launched attacks over Gaza Strip. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
