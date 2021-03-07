Live

In Pictures: Lebanon on the edge as protests continue

Demonstrators blocked roadways across Lebanon for the fifth day in a row as anger simmered over the economic downturn.

Anti-government protesters burn tyres to block a road during a protest against power cuts and the high cost of living [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
7 Mar 2021

Groups of protesters have been burning tyres daily to block roads since the Lebanese currency tumbled to a new low on Tuesday, enraging a population long horrified by the country’s financial meltdown.

On Saturday, a small group of protesters in front of the central bank in the capital, Beirut, demanded access to their deposits, before walking to the Parliament to express their frustration.

“The dollar is 10,500 [pounds] and everyone has four or five children and their parents. They [politicians] need to feed us,” cried one protester.

“They vaccinated themselves from corona but they opened the country so that people could die,” he added, referring to a group of politicians who inoculated themselves in Parliament last month without prior approval, a move that led the World Bank to consider suspending its financing of vaccines in Lebanon.

Another protester said he was frustrated that other Lebanese were still sitting at home.

“Where are the Lebanese people? The dollar is now 10,500 [pounds] and it will reach to 15,000 or 20,000. Why are we inside homes? We have to come out.”

Lebanon’s financial crisis, which erupted in 2019, has wiped out jobs, raised warnings of growing hunger and locked people out of their bank deposits.

A demonstrator holds up the national flag during a protest in the capital, Beirut. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Protesters gathered at Riyad Sulh Square to march towards the central bank in Beirut. [Mahmut Geldi/Anadolu]
Security forces block protesters as they march towards the central bank. [Mahmut Geldi/Anadolu]
Groups of protesters have been burning tyres daily to block roads since the Lebanese currency tumbled to a new low on Tuesday. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
A demonstrator sits on the ground during protests in Sidon. Lebanon's financial crisis, which erupted in 2019, has wiped out jobs, raised warnings of growing hunger and locked people out of their bank deposits. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
In the past year, Lebanon has been through a popular uprising against its political leaders, the bankruptcy of the state and banking system, a COVID-19 pandemic and, in August, a huge blast that killed 200 people and destroyed parts of Beirut. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
A boy flashes a victory sign in front of burning tyres in Beirut. Lebanon’s financial crisis, which erupted in 2019, has driven nearly half the population of six million into poverty, wiped out jobs and savings and slashed consumer purchasing power. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Soldiers stand guard as demonstrators burn tyres during protests in Sidon. The country has been rudderless since August when Diab’s cabinet resigned on the back of the Beirut port explosion that devastated swaths of the capital. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Protesters stand in front of burning tyres that block a main road during protests in Beirut. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
