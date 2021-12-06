Skip links

Indonesia volcano erupts again, rescue operations suspended

The death toll from the eruption on Java, Indonesia’s most populous island, has risen.

Rescue workers find a victim in an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Sumberwuluh village, Lumajang, Indonesia. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Published On 6 Dec 2021

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru has spewed more ash, forcing rescuers to suspend the search for survivors as aerial images showed the extent of the devastation unleashed by the volcano’s deadly weekend eruption.

The biggest mountain on the island of Java thundered to life on Saturday, ejecting a mushroom of volcanic ash high into the sky and raining hot mud as thousands of panicked people fled their homes.

At least 14 people are reported to have been killed so far.

Aerial photos showed entire streets filled with grey volcanic ash and mud, which had swallowed many homes and vehicles, including whole trucks.

Rescue operations were suspended because of fresh volcanic activity on Monday.

“All evacuation teams have been pulled out… temporarily because there was a small fresh eruption and it could endanger the evacuation teams,” said rescue worker Rizal Purnama.

“The search will continue today once the situation is a bit safer.”

Dozens of people remain missing, he added.

The highest volcano on Java island spewed thick columns of ash into the sky in a sudden eruption on Saturday triggered by heavy rains. Villages and nearby towns were blanketed and several hamlets were buried under tons of mud from volcanic debris. [Trisnadi/AP Photo]
An aerial view of Sumber Wuluh village covered with volcanic ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in Lumajang District, East Java. [Trisnadi/AP Photo]
A local stands near fallen trees in an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Rescue workers carry a bodybag in an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Rescuers search for survivors at Sumber Wuluh village in Lumajang. [Juni Kriswanto/AFP]
Rescuers search for survivors at Sumber Wuluh village in Lumajang. [Juni Kriswanto/AFP]
Herni, a 44-year-old resident, cleans the area as Mount Semeru continues to spew ash and smoke in the background. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Members of a search-and-rescue team dig for victims in Sumberwuluh village. [Adek Berry/AFP]

