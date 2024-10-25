Wild Coast, South Africa - The coast alongside the Dwesa-Cwebe Nature Reserve, in the former Transkei region of South Africa’s Eastern Cape province, is calm and serene. Clouds huddle on the horizon, while gentle waves lap the shore, transforming the sand into a mirror that reflects the deep blue sky above.

The beach would appear deserted this morning if not for the sets of footprints leading from the coastal forest, across the sand, and stopping at a large intertidal zone.

At the edge, 65-year-old Malibongwe David Gongqose expertly navigates the rocky crevices exposed by the low tide, poking a homemade tool around as he looks for octopus to use as bait.

Standing on a crop of rocks, his feet in gumboots and a thick brown jacket tied to his waist, the fisherman holds up an octopus he’s just caught and killed, before setting off for the fishing grounds of his forefathers, about 2km down the beach.

There, he plants his rods and waits for fish to bite.

Gongqose and his community have a special bond with the ocean. They rely on it for sustenance and livelihoods - and their spirituality depends on it.

Yet, not far from the coast, for years a battle between nature and corporate interests has been brewing - threatening to put much of what is dear to Gonqose’s community at risk.

In October 2021, oil giant Shell announced that it would commence a 3D seismic survey 25km off the coast of the Dwesa-Cwebe Nature Reserve.

The British multinational had acquired a 50 percent stake in the areas for which Impact Africa Ltd (Impact), a privately owned oil and gas company, was granted an exploration right by the South African government in 2014.

What resulted was an ongoing legal battle that has reached South Africa’s Constitutional Court, and whose outcome has implications for the cultures, livelihoods and spiritualities of the communities of the Wild Coast, the roughly 300km stretch of coastline that runs until the border with neighbouring Kwazulu-Natal province.