What's your money worth? A series from the front line of the cost of living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Name: Chadi Azar

Age: 40

Occupation: Freelance graphic designer

Lives with: A canary, a lovebird called Papaya and two finches

Lives in: A rented three-bedroom apartment in the district of Byblos, also known as Jbeil, Lebanon, one hour from the capital, Beirut. The apartment is bigger than Chadi needs but it was all that was available when he decided to move to his parents' neighbourhood after his mother was diagnosed with cancer.

Monthly household income: About $1,000 (the median monthly income for Lebanon is $122 according to Human Rights Watch). Chadi earns in both US dollars and Lebanese pounds. Both currencies are used in Lebanon.

Total expenses for the month: $969. In May, he spent about half his salary on rent, while the rest went towards medication for his mother and himself, food, transport, electricity, phone and internet. He could not afford the $3,000 cost for one dose of his mother's cancer medication, which she needs to take every three weeks.