Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Lebanon’s central bank won’t pay for subsidised medicines

Lebanon’s central bank said it will not eat into its mandatory foreign exchange reserves to cover the cost of subsidised medical goods.

Lebanon, which is in political paralysis, deeply indebted and struggling to raise funds from potential donor states and institutions, has said money for subsidies will run out in May [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Lebanon, which is in political paralysis, deeply indebted and struggling to raise funds from potential donor states and institutions, has said money for subsidies will run out in May [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
27 May 2021

Lebanon’s central bank said on Thursday that a system for importing subsidised medical goods could not be sustained without using its mandatory reserves and asked the relevant authorities to find a solution to the problem.

Lebanon, which is in the throes of a financial crisis that is threatening its stability, has been subsidising fuel, wheat, medicine and other basic goods since last year.

In a statement issued after caretaker health minister Hamad Hasan said he had visited the bank asking for the release of funds for essential medicines to no avail, the central bank – also known as the Banque du Liban – said it would not dip into its mandatory reserves to cover the $1.3bn cost of the subsidised medical supplies.

“This total cost that is required from the central bank as a result of a policy to subsidise these medical items cannot be supplied without touching mandatory reserves and this is what the board of the central bank refuses,” the statement said.

Lebanon’s hard currency reserves have dropped alarmingly from over $30bn before the financial crisis hit in late 2019 to just over $15m in March.

The wider subsidy programme costs around $6bn a year.

Hasan had said on a local television programme last week that around 50 percent of required medicines were available but in the warehouses of importers who were awaiting payment.

Lebanon, which is in political paralysis, deeply indebted and struggling to raise funds from potential donor states and institutions, has said money for subsidies will run out in May.

The design and implementation of its subsidy system, which included long lists of non-basic items, has been criticised as wasteful by traders and consumers.

Source: Reuters
More from Economy

‘Green’ investments must triple by 2030, report urges

Of the total $14.6 trillion in fiscal spending governments allocated for coronavirus pandemic recovery, only 2.5 percent was allocated for green initiatives, a new report has found [File: Kacper Pempel/Reuters]

Republicans unveil $928bn infrastructure plan to counter Biden’s

Republican senators in the United States outlined a $928bn infrastructure proposal Thursday, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden&#39;s more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending [J Scott Applewhite/AP]

Iran nuclear deal: Are IAEA safeguards ‘dangerously obsolete’?

Members of the media and officials tour the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran in 2019 [File: WANA via Reuters]

Twitter ‘concerned’ about India staff safety after police visit

Twitter has been battling with the Indian government for months [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]
Most Read

BJP supporters say ‘won’t forgive’ Modi for COVID ‘indifference’

The spectre of sudden and needless deaths seems to have triggered an unprecedented criticism even among Narendra Modi’s supporters [File: Oded Balilty/AP]

Israeli attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN

Bachelet pointed out that governmental buildings, residential homes, international humanitarian organisations, medical facilities and media offices had been hit in the enclave of million people [Fabrice Coffrini /AFP]

Why Dhaka removed passport clause that barred travel to Israel?

Bangladesh was the first country in South Asia and 119th in the world to introduce the e-passport - a travel document with a small integrated circuit, or “chip”, embedded in the cover or pages - in January [Getty Images]

Macron recognises French ‘responsibility’ in Rwanda genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during his visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial [Ludovic Marin/AFP]