Rising petrol costs drive sharp inflation increase in US in August

Petrol prices jumped 3.9 percent month-to-month, accounting for one-third of the overall inflation increase in August.

United States consumer prices jumped in August, marking the largest monthly increase in four months, in advance of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting as expectations for an interest rate hike continue to rise.

Consumer prices rose 0.4 percent last month, following a 0.1 percent increase the month before, according to the US Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Friday.

On an annual basis, prices rose 3.4 percent, matching the increase recorded in July.

Petrol prices climb

The increase was driven by petrol prices, which have continued to climb as tensions between Iran and the US have escalated, and bottlenecks in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through, have persisted.

Petrol prices jumped 3.9 percent month-to-month and were 27.4 percent higher than a year ago. The increase in petrol prices alone accounted for one-third of the overall monthly increase in prices.

Over the past week, the national average price for petrol jumped 15 cents, from $4.15 per gallon ($1.11 per litre) last Friday to $4.30 ($1.14 per litre) now, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), which tracks daily petrol prices.

“The rise in prices is not slowing down—national average price of gasoline continues to rise alongside diesel, which continues to climb further into record territory,” Patrick Dehaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a post on the social media platform X.

The increase comes amid a surge in crude oil prices, which crossed the $100-per-barrel mark this week for the first time since July. Brent crude, the global benchmark, hit $100 per barrel on Wednesday and climbed as high as $109 on Thursday before dipping on Friday, hovering around $104.8.

Advertisement

At grocery stores, food prices increased 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, matching the increase in July. Prices rose for eggs, which increased by 2.9 percent, frozen fish, up 1.7 percent, peanut butter, up 1.1 percent, and salad dressing, up 5 percent. Those increases were offset by declines in other food categories.

The price of lettuce fell by 6.2 percent, while apples declined by 2.8 percent. Condiments such as “sauces and gravies” fell by 0.8 percent, as did milk, which declined by 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, the price of beverages like juice fell by 0.8 percent and coffee by 0.6 percent.

The CPI report comes before the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, which will include a decision on interest rates. It will be the second-to-last meeting before the midterm elections, which are on November 3.

Central bank pressures

CME Group’s FedWatch tool, which tracks the likelihood of different monetary policy decisions, forecasts an 86.7 percent chance that rates will increase to a range of 3.75 percent to 4 percent, up from the current 3.5 percent to 3.75 percent range. The tracker puts the chance of rates remaining unchanged at 13.3 percent.

The forecast comes despite pressure from the White House to cut rates.

Last week in a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump threatened to stop trading with countries with which the US has a trade deficit unless the central bank cuts interest rates.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, at a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last month, said that the central bank will “have work to do” if policymakers are unable to bring inflation down to 2 percent.

The price of gold, which is widely considered a safe-haven investment during periods of economic uncertainty, climbed 1.2 percent on Friday to $4,366.69 per ounce.

US markets were trending upward following Friday’s data. The Nasdaq was up 1.2 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were both up 1 percent in midday trading.