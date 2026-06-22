Qatar LNG factory explosion injures 54, leaves 18 missing, gov’t says
Blast at Ras Laffan Industrial City caused by ‘technical malfunction’, Ministry of Interior says.
An explosion at Qatar’s main liquefied natural gas processing facility has injured 54 people and left 18 others missing, authorities have said.
The Qatari International Search and Rescue Group were deployed to conduct search operations for those missing following the “internal explosion” at Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said on Monday.
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The ministry did not provide information on the conditions of those injured in the incident, which it blamed on a “technical malfunction”.
Officials had said earlier that civil defence teams responding to the scene had not recorded any injuries.
The ministry said there was no leakage from the facility that would pose a danger to public safety.
QatarEnergy, which administers the industrial hub, said emergency response teams were immediately deployed after the explosion at the Barzan factory and brought a fire at the facility under control.
Ras Laffan Industrial City, located about 80km (50 miles) north of Doha, is home to the world’s largest LNG export facility, producing about one-fifth of global supply.
In March, the Qatari government announced that the industrial hub had sustained “significant damage” after being targeted by Iranian missile and drone attacks.
QatarEnergy invoked the force majeure clause in some of its contracts to free itself from its supply obligations following the attacks, affecting customers in Italy, Belgium, South Korea and China.