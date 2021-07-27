Live
Economy|Gender Equity
Bloomberg

Call of Duty publisher staff riled by sexual discrimination suit

Employees at Activision Blizzard Inc. are calling for a walkout on Wednesday to protest the company’s responses to a recent sexual discrimination lawsuit.

Attendees stand next to signage for Activision Blizzard Inc. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 video game during the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. For three days, leading-edge companies, groundbreaking new technologies and never-before-seen products is showcased at E3 [Photographer: Troy Harvey/Bloomberg]
Attendees stand next to signage for Activision Blizzard Inc. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 video game during the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. For three days, leading-edge companies, groundbreaking new technologies and never-before-seen products is showcased at E3 [Photographer: Troy Harvey/Bloomberg]
By Jason SchreierBloomberg
27 Jul 2021

Employees at Activision Blizzard Inc. are calling for a walkout on Wednesday to protest the company’s responses to a recent sexual discrimination lawsuit and demanding more equitable treatment for underrepresented staff.

Last week, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the publisher behind games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, detailing disturbing incidents of sexual harassment and assault and a culture in which women faced unequal pay and retaliation. Activision called the allegations false and distorted in a statement last week, and Fran Townsend, executive vice president for corporate affairs, sent a letter to staff echoing that claim.

Infuriated Activision employees have spoken out on social media, and more than 2,000 staff signed an open letter calling the company’s responses “abhorrent and insulting.” Now they’re planning a strike.

The walkout is being organized by a group of employees at the subsidiary Blizzard Entertainment, where the majority of the lawsuit’s allegations were focused. In a statement to Bloomberg, the workers said their goal was to “improve conditions for employees at the company, especially women, and in particular women of color and transgender women, nonbinary people, and other marginalized groups.”

The strike will take place outside of Blizzard’s campus in Irvine, California, on Wednesday.

The employees are demanding:

  • That Activision ditch mandatory arbitration clauses “in all employee contracts, current and future.”
  • New practices for recruiting, interviewing, hiring and promotion that facilitate better representation “agreed upon by employees in a company-wide Diversity, Equity & Inclusion organization.”
  • The publication of data on relative compensation, promotion rates and salary ranges for employees “of all genders and ethnicities at the company.”
  • That a diversity task force be allowed to hire a third party to audit the company’s leadership, hierarchy and HR department. “It is imperative to identify how current systems have failed to prevent employee harassment, and to propose new solutions to address these issues.”

This is the second major organizing effort from Blizzard in about the past 12 months. Last year employees shared their salaries on a public spreadsheet and sent a letter of demands to management to ask for more equitable compensation. That action led to very little response, employees said.

Collective action is rare in the video-game industry, which has no unions in North America. A representative for the Blizzard employees organizing this walkout said they were not currently discussing unionizing.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Nigeria’s central bank halts sale of $5.7bn to money changers

Nigeria previously banned foreign-exchange sales to money traders in March 2020, to prevent people congregating at bureaus de change at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic [File: Adetona Omokanye/Bloomberg]

Supply crunch: US homes prices see fastest growth in 17 years

US home prices registered the fastest growth in 17 years in May as a surge in demand for housing outstripped the supply [File: Charles Krupa/AP]

IMF warns of growing poverty, unrest and geopolitical tensions

Chileans protesting their government&#39;s handling of the growing economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic [File: Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters]

Biden admin to unveil new push for US-Africa business ties

Many US companies had started to eye investments in Kenya given the Trump administration&#39;s talks with Kenya on a bilateral free trade agreement, said president of US Chamber of Commerce&#39;s US-African Business Center [File: Joseph Okanga/Reuters]
Most Read

Amazon denies accepting Bitcoin, sends it tumbling

Bitcoin&#39;s current price volatility is part of a wider multi-wave correction [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]

Explainer: What is the Lambda coronavirus variant?

The Lambda variant of the coronavirus was first detected in Peru in December last year [File: Claudia Morales/Reuters]

How the Delta variant changed the course of COVID

[Illustration by Muaz Khory/Al Jazeera]