Live
Economy|Trade War

US agency failing to keep tech away from Chinese military: Report

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission report said the Commerce Department had been slow to create a list of sensitive technology that should be scrutinised before export to China.

The US-China commission was created by Congress two decades ago to report on the national security implications of trade with China [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
The US-China commission was created by Congress two decades ago to report on the national security implications of trade with China [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
1 Jun 2021

The United States Commerce Department is failing to do its part to protect national security and keep sensitive technology out of the hands of China’s military, according to a US congressional advisory report seen by Reuters news agency.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission report, due to be published on Tuesday, said the Commerce Department had been slow to create a list of sensitive technology that should be scrutinised before export to China.

The lag in developing the list of emerging and foundational technologies, as required by a 2018 law, may exacerbate national security risks, the report said.

The Commerce Department, entrusted to strengthen US export control laws, “has, to date, failed to carry out its responsibilities,” said the report, titled, “Unfinished Business: Export Control and Foreign Investment Reforms.”

In a statement, the Commerce Department declined to directly respond to the lack of a list but noted it had published four rules on controls on emerging technologies and more are pending.

It also said it had expanded the military end-user rule and added companies to its entity list, which restricts US suppliers from selling to companies like Huawei Technologies and Hangzhou Hikvision.

In 2018, Congress tightened US export policies and the process for screening foreign investment in response to efforts by Chinese entities to obtain sensitive US technology and use civilian innovation for the military.

The report questions whether a more-than-two-year delay in developing the list should be investigated by the Commerce Department’s inspector general. It also asks whether the authority to enforce export controls should be delegated to another agency.

Congress passed the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 to make it harder to export key technologies to adversaries like China.

The law directed the Commerce Department to work with other agencies to identify emerging, or cutting edge, technologies and so-called foundational technologies essential to making key items like semiconductors, that should be controlled.

In November 2018, the department published 45 examples of emerging technologies, including face and voice recognition, but no list was ever finalised. And it has yet to propose a list of foundational technologies, instead asking for input in August about how to define the category.

The report did note some actions by Commerce.

The department has proposed to regulate software for gene editing, which can make it easier to develop biological weapons, but the rule has not been finalised. It also released an interim rule on geospatial imagery involving AI neural networks.

Advanced surveillance technology has received some attention as well, including on export controls to promote human rights, given its use in Xinjiang for the detention of minority Muslim Uyghurs. But the department still does not control newer types of advanced surveillance software, the report says.

The US-China commission was created by Congress two decades ago to report on the national security implications of trade with China. It is now chaired by Carolyn Bartholomew, who was appointed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Biden to suspend Trump-era oil drilling leases in Arctic refuge

The remote, 19.6 million-acre Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, the United States is home to polar bears, caribou, snowy owls and other wildlife, including migrating birds from six continents [File: US Fish and Wildlife Service via AP]

Supply glut keeps Dubai on sidelines of prime property upswing

Fast emerging from the coronavirus pandemic slump, the construction industry will deliver an estimated 62,000 homes in Dubai this year and nearly 63,500 in 2022, which would be the most since 2009, according to consultancy firm Knight Frank LLP [File: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg]

Brazil’s COVID economic rebound is stronger than expected

Brazil’s economy has returned to pre-pandemic levels of activity after a 4.1 percent recession last year that was smaller than that of neighbouring countries, some of whose economies contracted by twice as much [File: Andre Penner/AP]

JBS cyberattack wipes out one-fifth of US beef capacity

The prospect of more extensive shutdowns around the world is already upending agricultural markets and raising concerns about food security as hackers increasingly target critical infrastructure [File: Noah Friedman-Rudovsky/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Israel rolls back general’s comments on bombing Gaza media tower

Israel bombed the al-Jalaa tower housing the AP and Al Jazeera offices in Gaza City on May 15 [Ashraf Abu Amrah/Reuters]

‘No going back to normal’: 43,000 US kids lost a parent to COVID

Rodrigo Guerra, 33, died from COVID-19 on Christmas Eve, two days after his daughter&#39;s first birthday. In addition to grieving the loss of her husband, Laura Guerra is now struggling with a new reality as a widow and single mother [Courtesy: Laura Guerra]

‘If Germany wants to reconcile, they must give our dignity back’

This undated file photo taken during the 1904-08 war of Germany against Ovaherero and Nama in Namibia shows a soldier, right, probably belonging to the German military, supervising Namibian war prisoners [File: National Archives of Namibia/AFP]

Fear barrier broken despite hundreds of arrests in Jerusalem

Israeli forces detain a man at the entrance of Jerusalem&#39;s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on May 21 [Menahem Kahana/AFP]