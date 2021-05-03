Live
Economy|Philanthropy

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce

The couple said in a statement they would continue to work together at their namesake philanthropic foundation.

Bill, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, and Melinda, an author and businesswoman, announced their decision to separate after 27 years of marriage in a statement tweeted from their personal accounts [File: Elaine Thompson/AP Photo]
Bill, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, and Melinda, an author and businesswoman, announced their decision to separate after 27 years of marriage in a statement tweeted from their personal accounts [File: Elaine Thompson/AP Photo]
By 
Al Jazeera Staff
3 May 2021

Bill and Melinda Gates announced they are ending their marriage Monday but will continue to work together at their namesake philanthropic foundation.

Bill, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, and Melinda, an author and businesswoman, announced their decision to separate after 27 years of marriage in a statement tweeted from their personal accounts.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the statement read. “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

The couple also asked for privacy during this time.

Bill Gates, 65, founded Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen. His net worth stands at an estimated $130.5bn, according to Forbes, and he has donated $35.8bn worth of Microsoft stock to the couple’s foundation.

He announced last year he would be stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus full-time on his work as the foundation’s co-chair.

Melinda Gates, 56, serves as the foundation’s co-chair and is the founder of Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company that focuses on advancing the interests of American women and families.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provided $5.1bn to grantees in 135 countries in 2019, and employs 1,602 people, according to its website.

In 2020, the foundation announced it was committing more than $1.75bn to support the global response to COVID-19.

Since its inception, the foundation said it has awarded more than $54.8bn in direct payments.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from Economy

US Fed chief highlights inequality clouding ‘brightened’ outlook

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said new statistics showed that 20 percent of people in the lowest one-fifth of workers by income did not have jobs in February of this year, compared with 6 percent of workers in the highest one-fifth of incomes who were still unemployed [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]

Digital Dollar Project to pilot US central bank digital currency

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are the digital equivalent of banknotes and coins, giving holders a direct digital claim on the central bank and allowing them to make instant electronic payments [File: Lee Jae-Won/Reuters]

US trial opens against companies accused of stoking opioid crisis

Opioid distributors and manufacturers accused of fomenting drug addiction face hundreds of lawsuits across the United States [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]

Asian American business leaders pledge $250m to fight hate

A mass shooting in the Atlanta, Georgia area in March, which included six women of Asian descent among the eight victims, further galvanised Asian American community organisers nationwide [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
Most Read

In arms race for air superiority, Russia challenges US hegemony

Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during a rehearsal for an airshow in Krasnoyarsk, Russia [File: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters]

India COVID cases soar as oxygen, vaccine shortages persist

Patients who contracted the coronavirus lie in beds while connected to oxygen supplies inside the emergency ward of a Covid-19 hospital in New Delhi, India [Rebecca Conway/Getty Images]

Israel’s ‘shadow war’ and plans to scupper Iran’s nuclear deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks with then Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz in 2013 [Dan Balilty/AP]

Libya’s top diplomat calls on Turkey to withdraw foreign fighters

Najla al-Manqoush, foreign minister of Libya’s interim government met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) [Media office of the Libyan prime minister via Reuters]