Live
Economy|Business and Economy

MacKenzie Scott marries chemistry teacher after Bezos divorce

MacKenzie Scott – billionaire philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos – has married a Seattle science teacher.

Scott was listed as number two among the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity last year, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual rankings [File: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP]
Scott was listed as number two among the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity last year, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual rankings [File: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP]
8 Mar 2021

MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher who expressed gratitude “for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared”.

Dan Jewett, who made the announcement in a letter on Saturday to the website of the non-profit organisation the Giving Pledge, said he never imagined he would be in a position to talk about giving away significant wealth during his lifetime in order to make a difference in other people’s lives.

Jewett has been a teacher for decades and most recently taught chemistry at the private Lakeside School, which Scott’s children attended.

“And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others,” Jewett wrote.

After donating $1.68bn to 116 non-profits, universities, community development groups and legal organisations last July, Scott asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.

Scott went on to donate a total of $5.7bn in 2020 by asking community leaders to help identify 512 organisations for seven- and eight-figure gifts, including food banks, human-service organisations, and racial-justice charities.

She was listed as number two among the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity last year, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual rankings.

Bezos topped the list by donating $10bn to launch the Bezos Earth Fund.

Source : AP
More from Economy

Americans can get $1,400 COVID cheques in days, tax experts say

United States President Joe Biden's bill increases the child tax credit to $3,000 per child from $2,000 and allows it to be paid in advance for all income levels, as monthly cash payments from July to December of this year [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]

Elon Musk’s Tesla building giant battery to plug into Texas grid

Plus Power, LLC works on building the Gambit Energy Storage Park in Angleton, Texas, the United States on Thursday, March 4, 2021 [File: Mark Felix/Bloomberg]

Kenya’s Lornah Kiplagat outruns COVID to keep training champions

Lornah Kiplagat is an athletics legend - a four-time world champion - and a business mogul who owns and co-founded the High Altitude Training Centre in Iten, Kenya [File: courtesy Cherry Ogolla Jr./Al Jazeera]

‘No winning’: US working mothers on losing ground to COVID

In honour of International Women's Day, Al Jazeera asked American mothers who left jobs, lost jobs or had their careers take a hit about what the last year has meant to them — and taught them [Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Black public figures empathise with Meghan after Oprah interview

The duchess of Sussex accused the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of her son's skin [Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via Reuters]

What is behind the rise in Saudi-Houthi tit-for-tat attacks?

The Houthis have been battling the Saudi-led military coalition since it intervened in Yemen’s civil war in March 2015 [File: Mohammed Huwais/AFP]

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

Syria’s Bashar al-Assad and wife Asma test positive for COVID-19

Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma cast their vote inside a Damascus polling station during a parliamentary election in July [File: Reuters]