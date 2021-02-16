Live
Economy|Agriculture
Bloomberg

US farmers won’t see a year as profitable as 2020 for a decade

Federal aid payments accounted for more than a third of US farmers’ $121.1bn in net income last year.

Despite a continuous rise in sales through 2030, the United States Department of Agriculture forecast that profits would be lower, dropping to $100.1bn this year and then fluctuating in a range between $99.3bn and $109.8bn through 2030 [File: Bloomberg]
Despite a continuous rise in sales through 2030, the United States Department of Agriculture forecast that profits would be lower, dropping to $100.1bn this year and then fluctuating in a range between $99.3bn and $109.8bn through 2030 [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Mike Dorning
Bloomberg
16 Feb 2021

U.S. farmers won’t see another year as profitable as 2020 for at least a decade, the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected Tuesday.

Farm profits soared to their highest level in seven years amid a flood of government aid related to the pandemic and the trade war, with direct federal assistance payments accounting for more than a third of U.S. farmers’ $121.1 billion in net income last year.

Despite a continuous rise in sales through 2030, the USDA forecast profits would be lower, dropping to $100.1 billion this year and then fluctuating in a range between $99.3 billion and $109.8 billion through 2030.

The USDA projections assume no change in current government policy, though the Biden administration has suggested it is considering payments to farmers to encourage climate-friendly practices. The trade bailout isn’t scheduled to continue without new action from the president or Congress, nor are the pandemic relief measures.

U.S agricultural exports are forecast to rise 12% for the federal fiscal year ended Sept. 30, driven by higher prices and larger quantities as global demand strengthens. Shipment value is projected to surpass a record set in 2014 by the following year and continue upward for the remainder of the decade.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

$900m gaffe: US judge says Citigroup can’t recoup Revlon payout

Citigroup had argued that the lenders should return the money because they knew or should have known the bank made a mistake, and that Revlon could not afford the payment [File: Chris Helgren/Reuters]

Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi to pay $834m in Plavix case

Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi, which produced Plavix in a partnership, vowed to appeal the judge's ruling in the United States, saying the decision was 'unsupported by the law and at odds with the evidence at trial' [File: Regis Duvignau/Reuters]

Nigeria: President Buhari names new anti-corruption chief

A former general, Buhari was first elected in 2015 promising to clean up Nigerian politics [File: Frank Augstein/Reuters]

Robinhood’s CEO to face US lawmakers demanding answers

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, who turned 34 recently, is seeking to calm critics in order to keep his start-up on track for a stock listing this year [File: Alex Flynn/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Experts puzzled by dramatic fall in coronavirus cases in India

With the reasons behind India's success unclear, experts are concerned that people will let down their guard [Amit Dave/Reuters]

Nobel Peace Prize 2021: The case against Jared Kushner

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks to reporters at the guest house next to the royal palace in Rabat, Morocco on December 22, 2020 [File: AP/Abdeljalil Bounhar]

UN ‘alarmed’ at military escalation in Yemen’s Marib

Saudi-backed government troops repel a Houthi rebel offensive on oil-rich Marib [AFP]

Saudi woman handed death sentence for killing Bangladeshi maid

Bangladeshi women workers have faced torture, sexual abuse and other forms of exploitation in Saudi Arabia [File: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]