Live
Economy|Banks

$900m gaffe: US judge says Citigroup can’t recoup Revlon payout

A United States federal judge ruled that the bank is not entitled to the $893m it wired to Revlon’s lenders by mistake.

Citigroup had argued that the lenders should return the money because they knew or should have known the bank made a mistake, and that Revlon could not afford the payment [File: Chris Helgren/Reuters]
Citigroup had argued that the lenders should return the money because they knew or should have known the bank made a mistake, and that Revlon could not afford the payment [File: Chris Helgren/Reuters]
16 Feb 2021

A United States federal judge on Tuesday said banking giant Citigroup Inc is not entitled to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars of its own money that it mistakenly wired to the lenders of a cosmetics company.

US District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said the August 11, 2020 wire transfers to lenders of Revlon Inc at issue were “final and complete transactions, not subject to revocation”, calling the mistake “a banking error of perhaps unprecedented nature and magnitude”.

A spokeswoman for Citigroup said the bank strongly disagrees with this decision and intends to appeal.

“We believe we are entitled to the funds and will continue to pursue a complete recovery of them,” the bank said.

The case stemmed from an incident where Citigroup, acting as Revlon’s loan agent, wired $893m to Revlon’s lenders, appearing to pay off a loan not due until 2023.

Citigroup had intended to send a $7.8m interest payment, and blamed human error for the gaffe.

Some lenders returned money they were sent, but 10 asset managers including Brigade Capital Management, HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management refused, prompting Citigroup’s lawsuit to recoup the estimated $501m they received.

Citigroup had argued that the lenders should return the money because they knew or should have known the bank made a mistake, and that Revlon could not afford the payment.

But in a 101-page decision, following a six-day trial in December, Furman noted that the transfers matched “to the penny” what the lenders were owed, and said it appeared there had never been a mistake of this size before.

“The non-returning lenders believed, and were justified in believing, that the payments were intentional,” Furman wrote. “To believe otherwise – to believe that Citibank, one of the most sophisticated financial institutions in the world, had made a mistake that had never happened before, to the tune of nearly $1bn – would have been borderline irrational.”

Lawyers for both parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Administrative agents typically distribute interest payments and perform back-office services for clients such as Revlon.

Industry groups have said a ruling against Citigroup could expose banks to excessive liability risks.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Biden extends foreclosure moratorium for struggling US homeowners

Keeping Americans in their homes is a key priority for President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who have repeatedly cited the Great Recession of 2007-2009 — which saw a wave of foreclosures — as evidence of what happens when the government does not provide enough stimulus [File: Paul Sakuma/AP Photo]

Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi to pay $834m in Plavix case

Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi, which produced Plavix in a partnership, vowed to appeal the judge's ruling in the United States, saying the decision was 'unsupported by the law and at odds with the evidence at trial' [File: Regis Duvignau/Reuters]

Nigeria: President Buhari names new anti-corruption chief

A former general, Buhari was first elected in 2015 promising to clean up Nigerian politics [File: Frank Augstein/Reuters]

Robinhood’s CEO to face US lawmakers demanding answers

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, who turned 34 recently, is seeking to calm critics in order to keep his start-up on track for a stock listing this year [File: Alex Flynn/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Experts puzzled by dramatic fall in coronavirus cases in India

With the reasons behind India's success unclear, experts are concerned that people will let down their guard [Amit Dave/Reuters]

UN ‘alarmed’ at military escalation in Yemen’s Marib

Saudi-backed government troops repel a Houthi rebel offensive on oil-rich Marib [AFP]

Saudi woman handed death sentence for killing Bangladeshi maid

Bangladeshi women workers have faced torture, sexual abuse and other forms of exploitation in Saudi Arabia [File: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]

Kent variant may be 70 percent more deadly: UK study

The United Kingdom has recorded more than four million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic erupted [Hannah McKay/Reuters]