McDonald’s McRib is now an NFT

The fast-food giant is creating non-fungible tokens in celebration of the McRib sandwich’s 40th anniversary.

McDonald’s is creating a limited number of NFTs or non-fungible tokens in celebration of its McRib sandwich’s 40th anniversary.

“Our McRib NFTs are digital versions of the fan favorite sandwich – almost as saucy as the McRib itself– and we’re giving them away to a few lucky fans on Twitter beginning November 1,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

If you’re sipping your soda and munching on some fries, wondering what on Earth is an NFT and where is my sandwich, you are not alone.

The NFTs craze is relatively new, but they have become quite mainstream in that short period of time — as seen in the acquisition of an image collage by digital artist Beeple for $69.3m.

Yes, you heard correctly. Nearly $70m.

But on what, you ask? Can you hold it? Hang it up? And in the case of the McRib, eat it?

NFTs are digital files underpinned by blockchain technology – the same technology on which popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum rest.

Unlike a cryptocurrency, an NFT is totally unique and the blockchain ledger it sits on verifies who the rightful owner is of that one-of-a-kind item. NFTs cannot be duplicated, which is what makes them desirable. Imagine collecting art, an image or video clip in the digital realm.

And get this: In a sort-of-full-circle moment, Sotheby’s sold the original source code for the World Wide Web written by its inventor Tim Berners-Lee for $5.4m in June.

i present to u the most important NFT. RT for a chance to win one of ten exclusive #McRibNFT no purch. nec. 50 U.S./DC, 18+ only. winners need crypto wallet to receive NFT. rules: https://t.co/2QRhsPlpur pic.twitter.com/KYmWI67PhG — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) November 1, 2021

For a chance to win the McDonald’s NFT, the fast-food giant said you’ll have to follow it on Twitter and retweet its sweepstakes invitation tweet – which it dropped on Monday morning – any time between November 1 and November 7.

By November 12, McDonald’s will select 10 people who will receive the McRib NFT. You have to have a crypto wallet to receive your NFT prize.

“With the McRib NFT, you’ll never again have to say goodbye to the sandwich you love,” McDonald’s said.

The BBQ flavoured McRib hits participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide beginning November 1 for a limited time.