Live
Economy|Banks

Bank deal creates second-largest lender in Qatar

The deal between Masraf Al Rayan and Al Khalij Commercial Bank is valued at 8.2 billion riyals ($2.2bn), according to Bloomberg data.

Masraf Al Rayan and Al Khalij Commercial Bank have entered into a merger that will see Masraf absorb Al Khaliji's business, combining assets worth an estimated $47bn [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Masraf Al Rayan and Al Khalij Commercial Bank have entered into a merger that will see Masraf absorb Al Khaliji's business, combining assets worth an estimated $47bn [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
8 Jan 2021

Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan and Al Khalij Commercial Bank have agreed to join forces in a deal that will create Qatar’s second-biggest lender after Qatar National Bank.

The deal will see Al Rayan issue 0.50 of its shares for every Al Khaliji share, representing a 21 percent premium over Al Khaliji’s closing price as of January 5, the lenders said in a press release on Thursday.

Data compiled by Bloomberg news values the deal at 8.2 billion Qatari riyals ($2.2bn).

The share swap will leave Al Rayan as the remaining legal entity and create one of the largest banks compliant with Islamic law in the state of Qatar and the Middle East, with combined assets of roughly $47bn, according to the lenders.

Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari will become chairman of the merged entity and Sheikh Hamad Bin Faisal Bin Thani Al-Thani will become its vice chairman.

Sheikh Hamad Bin Faisal Bin Thani Al-Thani will chair the executive committee of the board.

The news comes the same week that Saudi Arabia and its three Arab allies agreed to restore diplomatic and trade ties with Doha at a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the kingdom on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia announced the restoration of ties with Qatar after the three-and-a-half-year dispute saw the kingdom, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade ties and impose a land, sea and air blockade on the Gulf state.

The restoration of trade with its neighbours is expected to boost Qatar’s economy, which also strengthened its trade ties to Turkey, Iran and Pakistan significantly since the 2017 blockade was imposed.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from Economy

US stocks soar on bets of Biden-era calm, boosted stimulus

All major US equity benchmarks notched all-time highs, with about 70 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 in the green and the Nasdaq 100 jumping 2.5 percent [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]

Boeing to pay $2.5bn to resolve 737 MAX criminal probe in US

Boeing's 737 MAX returned to United States skies in late December with a flight from Miami to New York City [File: Bloomberg]

Trump administration officials mull broader China investment ban

United States President Donald Trump is attempting to cement his tough-on-China stance in the waning days of his administration, even as he faces staunch criticism for his actions at home [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

India’s economy braces for biggest contraction since 1952

India granted emergency approval for the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way to begin inoculating its population of about 1.3 billion people [File: T Narayan/Bloomberg]
Most Read

The day Trump finally lost it

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

Donald Trump acknowledges Biden election win: Full transcript

US President Donald Trump acknowledged the new administration and vowed a smooth transfer of power [Twitter screengrab]

Under pressure Trump adopts conciliatory tone after Capitol chaos

Trump pictured in a conciliatory video released on Thursday, January 7 [Screenshot via Twitter]

Who are the US Capitol rioters?

Supporters of US President Donald Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol security in Washington, DC [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE]