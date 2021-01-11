Live
Economy|Banks

Pakistan plans direct-pay system to make economy more inclusive

Only a fraction of financial transactions in Pakistan are on the books, but a new government-run digital cash transfer system aims to change that.

Raast would allow merchants, businesses, individuals, fintechs and government entities in Pakistan to send and receive near real-time payments through the internet, mobile phones and agents [File: Asad Hashim/Al Jazeera]
Raast would allow merchants, businesses, individuals, fintechs and government entities in Pakistan to send and receive near real-time payments through the internet, mobile phones and agents [File: Asad Hashim/Al Jazeera]
11 Jan 2021

Pakistan has announced a new government-run instant digital payment system in a bid to boost financial inclusion and government revenue in the country, where only a fraction of economic transactions occur on the books.

The new system, called “Raast” or “direct way”, will be rolled out in three phases culminating in early 2022, officials from the State Bank of Pakistan said on Monday.

Developed through a multiyear collaboration between the State Bank of Pakistan and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with support from the World Bank, the United Kingdom and the United Nations, Raast has a goal of boosting the involvement of women in the formal economy.

Several private-sector digital cash transfer systems that do not require a bank account – such as JazzCash, operated by telecommunications company Jazz, and Easypaisa, operated by telecommunications company Telenor Pakistan – are already available in Pakistan, but Raast would be the first to link government entities and financial institutions.

“I hope that in years to come we will look back and see this new digital public good as an important contribution to our shared goal of giving all people the tools they need to lift themselves out of poverty,” Bill Gates said in a statement read out at the announcement on Monday.

Merchants, businesses, individuals, fintechs and government entities will be able to send and receive near real-time payments through the internet, mobile phones and agents.

Government payments, including salaries and pensions, will also be made through Raast, as well as payments for nationwide financial support programmes, such as the Benazir Income Support Programme, and the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

Pakistan’s ability to curb illegal financial transactions, including the financing of militant and extremist groups, has been under close scrutiny from international financial watchdog the Financial Action Task Force.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose government has taken steps to automate collection of taxes on transactions and tightened rules on banking, said shifting away from a cash-based economy and tackling corruption were the chief motivations behind Raast.

“Pakistan collects about the least amount of tax in the world,” Khan said. “We cannot build infrastructure, we cannot work on human development, or educate children, or improve hospitals.”

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Parler sues Amazon for yanking account following US Capitol siege

Parler said Amazon Web Services shut down its account on Sunday night in a move 'apparently motivated by political animus' [File: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE]

Outgoing President Trump to label Cuba state sponsor of ‘terror’

Cuba had originally been put on the United States' 'state sponsors of terrorism' list in 1982, but was removed by President Barack Obama in 2015 as he sought to improve economic and diplomatic relations with the Communist island nation [File: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo]

Dow opens down 250 points after Big Tech moves to muzzle Trump

Shares of Twitter shed 10.6 percent at the open of trading on Wall Street after the social media platform permanently banned United States President Donald Trump's account [File: Joshua Roberts/Illustration/Reuters]

US Chinese telcoms ban sees Wall St firms plan to reduce exposure

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley said in filings that they will delist 500 Hong Kong-listed structured products that are linked to telecom companies China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom or are linked to local indexes whose components include the telecoms [File: Yuri Gripas/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol violence: Full transcript

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

A ‘bad sign’: World leaders and officials blast Twitter Trump ban

Citing the danger of inciting further acts of violence, on January 8 Twitter suspended United States President Donald Trump's account [File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]

FBI warns of armed protests leading up to Biden swearing in

In response to riots at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, a group holds a large banner urging that President Donald Trump be removed from office [Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press]

Whether Trump ‘incited’ Capitol riot is in eye of the beholder

Trump faces political accusations of 'inciting' the Capitol riot, but the bar is much higher for him to be held legally responsible [Jim Bourg/Reuters]