Live
Economy|Debt

G7 to back debt freeze extension for poor nations: Report

The group’s finance ministers are to discuss a six-month extension of a programme to help world’s poorest countries.

The G20 country grouping in April offered the world's 73 poorest nations a freeze on debt service payments until the end of 2020. Pakistan stands to gain the most from the initiative in dollar terms, according to the World Bank [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
The G20 country grouping in April offered the world's 73 poorest nations a freeze on debt service payments until the end of 2020. Pakistan stands to gain the most from the initiative in dollar terms, according to the World Bank [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
25 Sep 2020

G7 finance ministers are expected on Friday to signal their support for extending a debt relief programme aimed at helping the poorest countries weather the coronavirus pandemic, three sources briefed on the issue said.

The ministers of the Group of Seven advanced economies are set to meet by video conference on Friday to discuss global economic developments and the continued effect of coronavirus, which has infected nearly 32 million people worldwide.

Although the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has argued in favour of extending the debt relief programme’s year-end deadline by a year through to 2021, the G7 ministers are likely to back an initial extension of six months, the sources said.

“There is backing for a six-month extension, and there will be discussion of the broader issue of debt restructuring,” one of the sources said.

The G7 finance ministers’ backing for an extension of the debt moratorium through June 2021 would help smooth the way for a decision by the larger G20 grouping.

The Group of 20 finance ministers are set to meet on October 14, though the decision would likely be formally adopted by G20 leaders at their summit in November.

The G7 will debate the longer-term debt sustainability of the poorest countries that have been crippled by high debt levels even before the pandemic hit, the sources said.

The discussions reflect a growing realisation among the global community that some of them may need to have their debt restructured, they said.

The sources, all of whom have knowledge of G7 deliberations, spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly. No comment was immediately available from the United States Treasury Department, which will host the meeting.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters on Friday he could not comment on what would be discussed at the G7 meeting.

Good intentions, challenging implementation

Under a programme dubbed the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), the G20 economies agreed in April to offer a freeze on debt service payments to the 73 poorest countries through year-end.

According to the World Bank, Pakistan stands to benefit the most in dollar terms from the DSSI, with a potential saving of $2.7bn or 1 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP). In relation to economic size, Bhutan would see the largest positive effect from the debt moratorium, with savings of $206.5m or 8.4 percent of its GDP.

But the implementation of the debt freeze has been challenging, as COVID-19 has hit the poorest countries particularly hard, triggering calls for an extension of the programme.

World Bank President David Malpass said in a blog post last week that although the G20 debt relief initiative was a good start, deeper and more lasting solutions were needed.

“The current debt payment moratorium is too shallow to provide light at the end of the debt tunnel,” he said, adding that the IMF and the World Bank would look at “additional steps on debt to free up resources” at their annual meetings next month.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Tears at Boohoo? UK clothing chain criticised for labour issues

UK clothing retailer Boohoo said in 2016 it carried out regular, unscheduled checks of suppliers in the city of Leicester, but the head of a review found visits were announced ahead of time [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]

UN body advises Pakistan to stop issuing pilots’ licenses: Report

A Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 crashed into a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, on May 24, killing 98 people [File: Shahzaib Akber/EPA]

Australia’s latest economic stimulus: Easing bank lending rules

Though credit is cheap now with interest rates at record lows, Australian consumers have found it more difficult to obtain the loans they seek, with many giving up due to tough lending laws [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]

Ex-Cambridge Analytica head banned from running firms in UK

CEO of Cambridge Analytica Alexander Nix was the director of the firm and five companies that had marketed themselves as offering clients 'bribery or honey trap stings' and 'voter disengagement campaigns', a UK agency said [File: Pedro Nunes/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Very sorry’: Kim Jong Un apologises for killing of South Korean

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has apologised to the South over the fatal shooting of a fisheries official earlier this week [File: KCNA via Reuters]

World in disarray: Angry exchanges at top UN meeting on COVID-19

The acrimonious meeting of the Security Council took place virtually rather than in-person [File: Mark Garten/United Nations via AFP]

Republican leader vows peaceful power transfer, splits with Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans spoke out about Trump not committing to a peaceful transition [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Why Indian farmers are protesting against new farm bills

Farmers shout slogans and burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab [Narinder Nanu/AFP]