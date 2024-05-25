Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live news: ‘End this nightmare,’ says UN aid chief
Israeli officials brush aside the top UN court’s order to cease its Rafah attack fearing the destruction of Palestinian civilians caught in the line of fire.
- Israel calls the International Court of Justice (ICJ) binding order to immediately stop its assault on Rafah “outrageous, morally repugnant and disgusting”, and says accusations it is committing genocide in Gaza “are false”.
- The UN’s emergency aid chief says Israel’s war on Gaza has been “a tragedy beyond words”, and it must “end this nightmare”.