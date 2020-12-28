Climate catastrophes cost nations billions in 2020, report finds

A new report by charity Christian Aid found nine of the worst natural disasters of 2020 caused damages of more than $5bn each.

Disasters fuelled by weather and climate extremes brought “catastrophic results for millions” across rich and poor nations in 2020, causing thousands of deaths and tens of billions of dollars in losses, charity Christian Aid said on Monday.

In a report, the aid agency identified 15 of the most destructive climate disasters of the year – from wildfires to floods and storms and locust swarms – nine of which led to damage worth at least $5bn each, based on insured losses.

Financial costs tend to be higher in richer countries as they have more valuable property, it noted, but some extreme weather events in 2020 were devastating in poorer countries, with generally higher death tolls despite a lower price tag.

Report author Kat Kramer, Christian Aid’s climate policy lead, said “climate breakdown” had compounded the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in vulnerable regions.

“The good news is that, like the vaccine for COVID-19, we do know how to fix the climate crisis,” she said. “We need to keep fossil fuels in the ground, boost clean energy investment and help those who are suffering on the frontline.”

Here are some facts on the 2020 climate-related disasters described in the report titled “Counting the cost 2020: A year of climate breakdown”: