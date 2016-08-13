Rio 2016
The Olympic medallist has become a symbol of women empowerment and a role model in her home state of Haryana.
Brazil22 Aug 2016 05:15 GMT
South America's first Olympic Games come to an end, paving way for Brazil's economic and political issues to re-surface.
Sport21 Aug 2016 09:34 GMT
Runner had been at the centre of a controversy owing to her high testosterone levels and underwent gender tests in 2009.
Sport20 Aug 2016 11:23 GMT
Jamaican sprinter bids farewell to the Olympics after grabbing a ninth gold medal, his third at Rio 2016.
Sport20 Aug 2016 04:36 GMT
Brazil allows Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger to fly out of Rio after lying that they were robbed during the Olympics.
Rio 201619 Aug 2016 09:45 GMT
Jamaican sprinter wins third Olympic 200m gold after racing past the finish line in 19.78 seconds.
Sport18 Aug 2016 21:35 GMT
Brazilian police say four US Olympians, including Ryan Lochte, fabricated story about being robbed at gunpoint in Rio.
Sport18 Aug 2016 15:59 GMT
Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger hauled off flight after doubts raised about a claim they were robbed at gunpoint.
Sport18 Aug 2016 04:12 GMT
Patrick Hickey, president of the Olympic Council of Ireland, steps down "temporarily" after his arrest in Rio.
Sport17 Aug 2016 18:31 GMT
Captain scores his side's opening goal after just 15 seconds as Honduras routed 6-0 in the semi-final.
Sport16 Aug 2016 16:30 GMT
"He is not my friend," said Islam El Shehaby, who refused to shake hand of Israeli opponent after losing Rio 2016 fight.
Athletics15 Aug 2016 02:31 GMT
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt wins the final in 9.81 seconds to stay in contention for an Olympic "triple-triple".
Sport14 Aug 2016 16:40 GMT
US swimmer Michael Phelps signs off with his 23rd Olympic gold medal but vows to stay in touch with the sport.
Sport13 Aug 2016 14:16 GMT
Brazil's first gold-medal winner at Rio 2016 came from the City of God favela where youngsters have found hope.
