Brazil

Rio 2016 concludes amid fireworks and concerns

South America's first Olympic Games come to an end, paving way for Brazil's economic and political issues to re-surface.

Rio 2016: South Africa's Caster Semenya takes 800m gold

Runner had been at the centre of a controversy owing to her high testosterone levels and underwent gender tests in 2009.

Rio 2016: Jamaica celebrates Bolt's unprecedented feat

Jamaican sprinter bids farewell to the Olympics after grabbing a ninth gold medal, his third at Rio 2016.

Rio 2016: US swimmers leave Brazil to jeering crowds

Brazil allows Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger to fly out of Rio after lying that they were robbed during the Olympics.

Rio 2016: Usain Bolt wins 200m Olympic title

Jamaican sprinter wins third Olympic 200m gold after racing past the finish line in 19.78 seconds.

Rio police: US Olympic swimmers were not robbed

Brazilian police say four US Olympians, including Ryan Lochte, fabricated story about being robbed at gunpoint in Rio.

Police stop two US Olympic swimmers from leaving Brazil

Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger hauled off flight after doubts raised about a claim they were robbed at gunpoint.

Brazil nabs Olympic official for 'illegal' ticket sales

Patrick Hickey, president of the Olympic Council of Ireland, steps down "temporarily" after his arrest in Rio.

Neymar's Olympic record takes Brazil into final

Captain scores his side's opening goal after just 15 seconds as Honduras routed 6-0 in the semi-final.

Egypt judoka sent home after Israeli handshake snub

"He is not my friend," said Islam El Shehaby, who refused to shake hand of Israeli opponent after losing Rio 2016 fight.

Rio 2016: Usain Bolt lands 100m Olympic gold

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt wins the final in 9.81 seconds to stay in contention for an Olympic "triple-triple".

Rio 2016: MIchael Phelps signs off with one more gold

US swimmer Michael Phelps signs off with his 23rd Olympic gold medal but vows to stay in touch with the sport.

Judo: Favela dwellers' way out of poverty

Brazil's first gold-medal winner at Rio 2016 came from the City of God favela where youngsters have found hope.