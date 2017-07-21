Pakistan is being ruled by a 'dictatorship of the elite based on corruption', says Pakistani politician Tahir ul Qadri.

Pakistan's democratically elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has found himself embroiled in corruption charges that could eventually see him removed by the country's highest court.

For Pakistani politician and Islamic scholar Tahir ul Qadri, Pakistan - under Sharif - has been ruled by a "dictatorship of the elite" that he says is "based on corruption".

"The constitution of Pakistan says this is a democratic republic of Pakistan ... but practically, this is a political dictatorship," says ul Qadri, chairman of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek party. "There is no rule of law here. There is no implementation of constitution. There is no implementation of human rights."

In this Web Extra, Tahir ul Qadri is challenged on why he believes Pakistan is less of a democracy and more of a dictatorship.

