We look at whether current actions have backfired and what the future holds for the region

In this web extra, we discuss the new leadership of Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and look at how the current Gulf crisis may shape future diplomatic relations.

"I think [Mohammed bin Salman] has miscalculated, once again," says Barbara Slavin, Director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council. "I think he has scored an own goal."

"[Mohammed bin Salman] is not going to have quick success everywhere and his biggest challenge, actually, is not in foreign policy, it’s in domestic policy, and in reforming and diversifying his economy, and that’s a huge undertaking," says Bernard Haykel, Professor of Near Eastern Studies at Princeton University.

The panellists also discussed whether relations between Gulf countries will recover.

"I think it is absolutely possible," Haykel says.

"There will be concessions from both sides, but I think that Qatar, culturally and religiously, is an extension of Arabia."

"This has never been a cohesive group and now it may be fatally broken," Slavin says.

Source: Al Jazeera News