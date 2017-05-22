The crisis afflicting Venezuela is a struggle for democracy, not power, says OAS secretary general Luis Almagro.

Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela, has been facing mounting criticism from international observers as his government continues to struggle with protests on the streets.

One of his fiercest critics has been Luis Almagro, the head of the Organization of American States (OAS), who says the struggle afflicting Venezuela isn't about power, but democracy.

"This is not a struggle for power, but a struggle for democracy," says Almagro, who believes that cancelling last year's recall referendum was an attack on Venezuela's democratic institutions.

"The legitimacy of origin of this government was killed when they denied the recall referendum to the people."

In this week's Headliner, we challenge OAS chief and former Uruguayan foreign minister Luis Almagro about his stance on Venezuela.

Follow UpFront on Twitter @AJUpFront and Facebook.

Source: Al Jazeera News