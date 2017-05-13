"We have to change the government because of the dire conditions," says opposition leader Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

As Malaysians prepare for elections, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, leader of the opposition and wife to imprisoned former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, is hoping to lead her coalition into power.

In an unlikely partnership aimed at strengthening the opposition, Wan Azizah joined forces with former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad, the man who previously backed her husband's criminal prosecution.

But with the ruling Barisan Nasional party polling high, and the opposition divided, can Wan Azizah defeat Prime Minister Najib Razak - who is embroiled in a corruption scandal - to become the country's first female prime minister?

"We cannot give up. This is our country. This is our future. So we have to continue and do something," says Wan Azizah.

In this week's Headliner, Wan Azizah discusses her coalition's platform and her surprising plans if she succeeds in the elections.

Editor's note: UpFront received no response to requests for an interview from Malaysian government representatives.

Source: Al Jazeera News