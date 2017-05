We bust the myth that immigrants are a strain on the economy or more likely to commit crime.

All around the world, the arguments against immigrants are all usually the same: They commit more crimes, accept lower wages, take jobs and steal benefits.

But is that actually the case?

In this Reality Check, we debunk the stereotypical myth that immigrants are more inclined to commit crimes and put a strain on the economy.

Follow UpFront on Twitter @AJUpFront and Facebook.

Source: Al Jazeera News