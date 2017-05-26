We reveal struggles facing Canada’s indigenous people and Muslims, and question whether everything is better in Canada.

Canada, the land of a gender-balanced, diverse government that offers free healthcare to all and is a beacon to progressive values.

But the truth is, Canada is not the "post-racial", "liberal utopia" you may think it is.

In this week's Reality Check, we acknowledge that Canada is a model in many areas, but also look at the increasing bigotry faced by Muslims in the country and look at the harsh realities faced by the neglected indigenous population.

Source: Al Jazeera News