We delve into the past of France's National Front and ask, has it changed at all?

Marine Le Pen, who recently resigned temporarily as leader of the National Front (FN), is now facing off against centrist Emmanuel Macron for France's top spot.

Though she has stepped down temporarily, she remains a member of the FN, a party founded by her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, and a former Vichy Nazi, Leon Gaultier, which now supports her candidacy.

So has the party changed at all?

In this week's Reality Check, we examine whether the party has shed its fascist past.

