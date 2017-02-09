Ex-Greek Finance Minister Varoufakis says Jeremy Corbyn's chances of becoming the next UK prime minister are 'slim'.

In this Web Extra, former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis tells UpFront host Mehdi Hasan that Brexit could hasten the disintegration of the EU, and that UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is unlikely to be the next prime minister.

"The chances that he will become prime minister any time soon in the United Kingdom are slim, and that is mainly because of the deep divisions within the Labour Party," says Varoufakis.

On Brexit, Varoufakis says the vote to leave was a "huge mistake" and could "speed up" the disintegration of the EU, likening their decision to exit as though the EU were a football club.

"I have a great worry that the British made a huge mistake leaving the EU," says Varoufakis.

"The European Union is not a club. It’s a lot more than that, and it is at an advanced stage of disintegration. Brexit is going to speed up that disintegration."

Source: Al Jazeera News