Jerusalem the key to peace, and Trump must pick if he wants peace or add "more oil to the fire", says Hamas spokesman.

In mid-January, rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah announced the creation of a new unity government. But can the two groups, who have reconciled before only to fall out again, make it work this time?

"In politics, no one can say that 'I'm sure 100 percent', but you have to try," says Hamdan, who is also a spokesman for Hamas. "Now we came to this crash point and we both understand we need as Palestinians a national unity government."

Hamdan says that US President Donald Trump, who has talked about moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, needs to choose between making peace or adding "more oil to the fire".

"He knows that Jerusalem is the key for peace," Hamdan tells UpFront of Trump. "He has to make his choice: If he wants to be the president who creates peace in the region, or the president who added more oil to the fire."

In this week's Headliner, we talk to Hamas senior leader Osama Hamdan.

