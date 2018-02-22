Amnesty International releases its annual report looking at the state of human rights around the world.

Amnesty International says world leaders - including Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping - are undermining human rights.

In its latest report looking at the state of human rights around the world, the London-based group said they join a number of other world leaders in rolling out policies that held back human rights in 2017. Trump was singled out for his controversial travel ban for people coming from six Muslim-majority countries.

The report also highlights atrocities including Myanmar's military crackdown on the ethnic Rohingya minority.

However, as the situation gets worse, people around the world have created protest movements to fight back.

But will this new activism be enough to turn the tide on human rights violations?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Salil Shetty - secretary-general of Amnesty International

Benjamin Zawacki - human rights researcher and advocate in Asia

Amal De Chickera - co-founder of the Institute on Statelessness and Inclusion

Source: Al Jazeera News